Argentine goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez received the Best FIFA Men's Goalkeeper 2022 Award at the Best FIFA Football Awards 2022 on Monday Night. Martinez was rewarded for his contributions behind Argentina’s thrilling run to win the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar after defeating France by 4-2 in a penalty shootout at the summit clash. As Martinez received the award, netizens were quick to notice Kylian Mbappe’s reaction to the same during the live broadcast of the match.

In a video clip from the broadcast, currently going viral on social media, Mbappe can be seen sitting at the audience with a poker face, showing no emotions. Reacting to it, fans pointed out that Lionel Messi was happy on seeing his countryman grab the prestigious award, while Mbappe showed no emotions. Here’s a look at the viral clip and the reactions it received.

mbappe's reaction on emi Martinez pic.twitter.com/byHjvFfNpQ — Imran hussen Tushar (@imranhussent) February 27, 2023

Mbappe's reaction to Emi Martinez winning the best goalkeeper is hilarious 😂 pic.twitter.com/Gpclokhw9D — IG: footy.memes.21 (@footymemes21) February 28, 2023

Mbappe’s and his dad’s reactions to Martinez’s speech and Scaloni is just looool pic.twitter.com/VJvWXEO3gS — 🇨🇩🇸🇱 (@8Flavs) February 27, 2023

Kylian Mbappe vs Emiliano Martinez feud in the aftermath of FIFA World Cup 2022

It is worth noting that Emiliano Martinez became the talk of the town after Argentina’s World Cup triumph for controversial reasons. As reported earlier, Martinez repeatedly targeted insults at Mbappe during the World Cup victory celebrations. Moments after Argentina lifted the marquee trophy, the goalkeeper was heard using unfavorable remarks for the 24-year-old French superstar.

In the viral dressing room celebrations, the team was heard singing, “a minute’s silence for” before leaving a gap for Martinez to shout, “Poor Mbappe!”. Later during the team’s victory parade in Buenos Aires, Argentina, the 30-year-old goalkeeper was seen holding a doll with Mbappe’s face over it. Martinez had received the Golden Gloves award at the World Cup presentation ceremony, while Mbappe won the Golden Boot for being the highest scorer of the tournament.

Reacting to Martinez’s gestures during the celebrations, Mbappe notably mentioned that he won’t waste energy on such things. You always have to be a fair player and (his) celebrations are not my problem, I don’t waste energy on such absurd things," Mbappe said as quoted by El Grafico. prior to the World Cup Mbappe had sparked off a major controversy with his comments about the sport in Europe and South America.