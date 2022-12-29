Kylian Mbappe Finally Breaks Silence On Emiliano Martinez's Taunts After World Cup Final

Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez's antics after the World Cup 2022 final between Argentina and France have become the talk of the football world in recent times. Martinez has been seen taking regular potshots at France superstar Kylian Mbappe after Argentina defeated France 4-2 in the penalty shootout to win the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. After the final, Martinez was filmed poking fun at Mbappe, who scored three goals in the final at the Lusail Stadium. In the viral dressing room celebration, the triumphant Argentine team can be heard singing together, “a minute’s silence for”, before leaving a gap for Martinez to shout, “Poor Mbappe!”.

Even during, the Argentina team's celebrations in the streets of Buenos Aires, Martinez was seen taking jibes at the 24-year-old Frenchman. In pictures that went viral on social media, the goalkeeper can be seen holding a doll with Kylian Mbappe’s face over it. Mbappe can be seen as sad in the cut-out of his face placed over the doll. Alongside Martinez, Mbappe’s PSG teammate Lionel Lionel Messi was also spotted waving to the fans in the viral pictures.

Mbappe responds to Martinez's celebrations

Mbappe now has finally responded to those celebrations after guiding PSG to a last-minute win over Strasbourg. Mbappe categorically stated that he is not wasting his energy on 'such absurd things'

“You always have to be a fair player and (his) celebrations are not my problem, I don’t waste energy on such absurd things," Mbappe said as quoted by El Grafico.

Mbappe also commented on the painful loss in the final of the FIFA World Cup to Argentina.

“Because losing that final made me live difficult hours. That’s why I felt better when we won today and I was able to score the last goal,” he said about converting a penalty in the 2-1 win.

“Because it’s not my club’s fault that we lost the world final with the French team. Now I have to give everything for PSG,” he said.

Mbappe saves PSG with late penalty

Mbappé scored a penalty deep into stoppage time as unbeaten league-leader Paris Saint-Germain overcame Neymar’s red card to scrape a 2-1 home win against Strasbourg on Wednesday.

PSG players celebrated wildly at the final whistle, probably out of relief following a poor performance against a team in 19th place. The penalty came after Jean-Ricner Bellegarde clumsily lost the ball trying to dribble through midfield rather than clearing it in the 93rd minute.

The ball reached Mbappé and he was fouled from behind. PSG captain Marquinhos swept the loose ball home but referee Clement Turpin disallowed the goal and the penalty stood. Mbappé held his nerve to sweep the ball past goalkeeper Matz Sels, who guessed the right way but was beaten for speed.

Mbappé’s 96th-minute penalty increased his league-leading tally to 13 goals as PSG moved eight points ahead of second-place Lens, which plays on Thursday.

(with AP inputs)