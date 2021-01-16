MCFC Vs HFC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks; Hero Indian Super League 2020-21

Mumbai City FC will lock horns with Hyderabad FC in a league stage match of the Hero Indian Super League 2021. The MCFC vs HFC match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST from the GMC Athletic Stadium, Bambolim, Goa on January 16. Here is our MCFC vs HFC Dream11 prediction, MCFC vs HFC Dream11 team and MCFC vs HFC Dream11 top picks.

In #HeroISL 2020-21,@MumbaiCityFC - scored 1️⃣0️⃣ goals in the first half@HydFCOfficial - scored 1️⃣2️⃣ goals in the second half



Which team has the edge in #MCFCHFC?#LetsFootball pic.twitter.com/4Kx7ihsMRX — Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) January 16, 2021

MCFC vs HFC Dream11 prediction: Match preview

It has been a great football season for Mumbai City Football Club who are eyeing their first-ever ISL title. The Amrinder Singh-led side has had a near-perfect run at the tournament, losing just one match so far. Since going down 0-1 in their first game of the season against NorthEast United FC, Mumbai City FC have come back stronger than ever before - recording eight wins and one draw in their nine other games. Going into the game against Hyderabad FC, they will also be looking to extend their winning streak to a brilliant five games. With 25 points, Mumbai City FC are currently at the top of the ISL table.

Hyderabad FC have, in their own right, had an excellent season as well. Having played 10 games at the tournament as of now, the team has won four, drawn three and lost three games. Having lost three of their last five games, Hyderabad came back strong to win their last two encounters - 4-1 against Chennaiyin and 4-2 against NorthEast United FC. This puts them in fourth place on the points table with 15 points. They will also go into this match wanting to avenge the 0-2 defeat they suffered against Mumbai City FC in the previous fixture.

MCFC vs HFC playing 11 prediction

Mumbai City FC - Amrinder Singh (C/GK), Mandar Rao Desai, Mourtada Fall, Hernan Santana, Amey Ranawade, Ahmed Jahouh, Rowllin Borges, Hugo Boumous, Raynier Fernandes, Bipin Singh, Adam le Fondre

Hyderabad FC - Subrata Paul (GK), Ashish Rai, Akash Mishra, Odei Onaindia, Chinglensana Singh, Joao Victor, Lluis Sastre, Halicharan Narzary, Joel Chianese, Mohammed Yasir, Aridane Santana (C)

MCFC vs HFC Key Players

Mumbai City FC - Amrinder Singh, Adam le Fondre, Hugo Boumous

Hyderabad FC - Subrata Paul, Aridane Santana, Joel Chianese

MCFC vs HFC Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Subrata Paul

Defenders: Ashish Rai, Akash Mishra, Mourtada Fall, Amey Ranawade

Midfielders: Bipin Singh, Halicharan Narzary, Hugo Boumous

Strikers: Adam le Fondre, Aridane Santana (C), Joel Chianese (VC)

MCFC vs HFC game prediction

According to our MCFC vs HFC match prediction, Mumbai City FC will win this match.

Note: The MCFC vs HFC Dream11 prediction and MCFC vs HFC Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The MCFC vs HFC Dream11 team and MCFC vs HFC Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Indian Super LEague Twitter