MCI Vs WBA Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, Premier League Preview

Manchester City will lock horns with a struggling West Bromwich Albion side at the Etihad Stadium. The fixture will be played on Tuesday, December 15 (Wednesday morning for Indian viewers) at 1:30 am IST. Here's a look at our MCI vs WBA Dream11 prediction, MCI vs WBA Dream11 team and the probable MCI vs WBA playing 11.
Manchester City are unbeaten in their last 39 games (W35 D4) against newly-promoted sides at home and will look to continue this streak. Pep Guardiola, however, will have two absences in Eric Garcia and Olkesandr Zinchenko while Sergio Aguero is doubtful. For the travelling team, Hal Robson-Kanu and Connor Townsend are out while Matheus Pereira is suspended for a previous red card. The Baggies, on the other hand, sit 19th in the table with only one win coming against 20th placed Sheffield United. Based on recent form our MCI vs WBA match prediction is a win for Pep Guardiola's side.
Manchester City have won their last 14 matches against West Brom in all competitions. West Brom have lost 5 of their last 6 away matches and would find it very difficult to pick a point this game.
Manchester City probable 11 - Ederson; Walker, Stones, Dias, Cancelo; Rodri, Gundogan; Sterling, De Bruyne, Torres; Gabriel Jesus
West Bromwich Albion probable 11 - Johnstone; Ajayi, Ivanovic, O'Shea; Furlong, Gallagher, Sawyers, Krovinovic, Diangana; Robinson, Grant
MCI vs WBA live: Manchester City top picks
MCI vs WBA live: West Bromwich Albion top picks
Goalkeeper - Ederson
Defenders - Ajayi, Stones, Cancelo
Midfielders - Sawyers, Diangana, De Bruyne (C), Rodri, Gundogan
Forwards - Robinson, Sterling (VC)
Note: The above MCI vs WBA Dream11 prediction, MCI vs WBA Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The MCI vs WBA Dream11 team and MCI vs WBA Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.
