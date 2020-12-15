MCI Vs WBA Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, Premier League Preview

Manchester City will lock horns with a struggling West Bromwich Albion side at the Etihad Stadium. The fixture will be played on Tuesday, December 15 (Wednesday morning for Indian viewers) at 1:30 am IST. Here's a look at our MCI vs WBA Dream11 prediction, MCI vs WBA Dream11 team and the probable MCI vs WBA playing 11.

MCI vs WBA live: MCI vs WBA Dream11 prediction and preview

Manchester City are unbeaten in their last 39 games (W35 D4) against newly-promoted sides at home and will look to continue this streak. Pep Guardiola, however, will have two absences in Eric Garcia and Olkesandr Zinchenko while Sergio Aguero is doubtful. For the travelling team, Hal Robson-Kanu and Connor Townsend are out while Matheus Pereira is suspended for a previous red card. The Baggies, on the other hand, sit 19th in the table with only one win coming against 20th placed Sheffield United. Based on recent form our MCI vs WBA match prediction is a win for Pep Guardiola's side.

MCI vs WBA live: Manchester City vs West Bromwich Albion Head-to-Head

Manchester City have won their last 14 matches against West Brom in all competitions. West Brom have lost 5 of their last 6 away matches and would find it very difficult to pick a point this game.

MCI vs WBA Dream11 prediction: Probable MCI vs WBA playing 11

Manchester City probable 11 - Ederson; Walker, Stones, Dias, Cancelo; Rodri, Gundogan; Sterling, De Bruyne, Torres; Gabriel Jesus

West Bromwich Albion probable 11 - Johnstone; Ajayi, Ivanovic, O'Shea; Furlong, Gallagher, Sawyers, Krovinovic, Diangana; Robinson, Grant

MCI vs WBA live: Top picks for MCI vs WBA Dream11 team

MCI vs WBA live: Manchester City top picks

De Bruyne

Sterling

MCI vs WBA live: West Bromwich Albion top picks

Robinson

Diangana

MCI vs WBA Dream11 prediction: MCI vs WBA Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Ederson

Defenders - Ajayi, Stones, Cancelo

Midfielders - Sawyers, Diangana, De Bruyne (C), Rodri, Gundogan

Forwards - Robinson, Sterling (VC)

Note: The above MCI vs WBA Dream11 prediction, MCI vs WBA Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The MCI vs WBA Dream11 team and MCI vs WBA Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

