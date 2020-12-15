Wolves Vs Chelsea Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Premier League Preview

Wolverhampton Wanderers take on Chelsea FC in their next Premier League game as both the teams aim to bounce back on winning ways. The match is scheduled to take place at the Molineux on Tuesday, December 15, with kick-off at 11:30 PM IST. Let's have a look at the Wolves vs Chelsea live stream, Wolves vs Chelsea team news, the Premier League standings of the teams and other details of the thrilling encounter.

Good moods on matchday-1! 😄 pic.twitter.com/vSNfILlJOc — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) December 14, 2020

Chelsea and Wolverhampton Wanderers suffered a similar fate in Gameweek 12 as both teams were handed narrow defeats by their opponents. While Wolves lost to West Midlands rivals Aston Villa by a goal, Chelsea suffered a 1-0 defeat against Everton.

A loss at Merseyside meant Chelsea's 14-game unbeaten run across all competitions came to an end. Their last defeat came in the EFL Cup against Tottenham Hotspur while their last Premier League loss dates back to September when they lost 2-0 to the other Merseyside club, Liverpool at Stamford Bridge.

Wolves vs Chelsea team news

Moutinho’s red card against Aston Villa last week will see the veteran midfielder suspended for tonight’s game. Wolves will also be without Jonny Otto who remains sidelined due to injury with striker Jimenez's return to action also uncertain after he suffered a skull fracture against Arsenal.

Chelsea starts the match with a depleted squad on the flanks with all 3 wingers not match-fit. Christian Pulisic had a setback with his hamstring injury and could well not be put directly into action by Frank Lampard. Hakim Ziyech and Callum Hudson-Odoi are nowhere close to match-fitness and are expected to be sidelined until Boxing Day.

Wolves vs Chelsea Starting 11( Predicted )

Wolves - Patricio; Boly, Coady, Saiss; Semedo, Dendoncker, Neves, Marcal; Traore, Podence, Neto

Chelsea - Mendy; James, Zouma, Silva, Chilwell; Havertz, Kante, Mount; Pulisic, Abraham, Werner

How to watch Wolves vs Chelsea live in India?

The live broadcast of Premier League matches is available on the Star Sports Network. Fans can also catch the Wolves vs Chelsea live stream on Disney+Hotstar VIP, while the live scores will be updated on the social media pages of the two teams.

Wolves vs Chelsea prediction

Frank Lampard's Chelsea side have enough quality to win against any opponents. Even without any out and out winger available, we predict a 2-0 win for the Blues. Chelsea is expected to get back on the winning track and sort out the simple errors they made last week against Everton.

Prediction- Wolves 0- 2 Chelsea

