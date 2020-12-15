HFC Vs SCEB Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Hero ISL Match Preview

Hyderabad FC lock horns with SC East Bengal in an intriguing battle at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco Da Gama, Goa. The fixture will be played on Tuesday, December 15 at 7:30 pm IST. Here's a look at our HFC vs SCEB Dream11 prediction, HFC vs SCEB Dream11 team and the probable HFC vs SCEB playing 11.

HFC vs SCEB live: HFC vs SCEB Dream11 prediction and preview

Hyderabad is unbeaten so far with three draws and one win while East Bengal is yet to record a win having picked up a sole point from the four games so far. In terms of team news, for Hyderabad, forward Joel Chianese and midfielder Luis Sastre are not available while East Bengal's Aaron Amadi-Holloway, Daniel Fox, Sankar Roy and Lokon Metei are doubtful for the game. Based on the recent run of form, our HFC vs SCEB match prediction is that Hyderabad will continue their unbeaten run.

Also Read | Wolves Vs Chelsea Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Premier League Preview

HFC vs SCEB live: Hyderabad FC vs SC East Bengal Head-to-Head

This will be the first time that these two teams will be facing each other. The match will be telecast across Star Network’s sports and regional channels. The match can be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

Winless in their last 3️⃣ games, @HydFCOfficial go up against @sc_eastbengal, a team on the hunt for their 1️⃣st #HeroISL win!



Which team will prevail? 🤔

#HFCSCEB #LetsFootball pic.twitter.com/Xm8GzAPBGZ — Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) December 15, 2020

Also Read | Erling Haaland Wins Golden Boy Award After Sizzling Goalscoring Form For Dortmund

HFC vs SCEB Dream11 prediction: Probable HFC vs SCEB playing 11

Hyderabad FC probable 11 - Subrata Paul; Asish Rai, Odei Onaindia, Chinglensena Singh, Akash Mishra; Joao Victor, Hitesh Sharma; Nikhil Poojary, Mohammad Yasir, Halicharan Narzary; Aridane Santana

SC East Bengal probable 11 - Debjit Majumder; Scott Neville, Sehnaj Singh, Mohamad Irshad; Surchandra Singh, Matti Steinmann, Wahengbam Luwang, Narayan Das; Jacques Maghoma, Jeje Lalpekhlua, Anthony Pilkington

HFC vs SCEB live: Top picks for HFC vs SCEB Dream11 team

HFC vs SCEB live: Hyderabad FC top picks

Joao Victor

Mohammad Yasir

HFC vs SCEB live: SC East Bengal top picks

Jeje Lalpekhlua

Anthony Pilkington

Also Read | Petr Cech Makes BLUNDER With First Touch Of Game, Costs Chelsea U23 Side Vs Tottenham

HFC vs SCEB Dream11 prediction: HFC vs SCEB Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Subrata Paul

Defenders - Scott Neville, Odei Onaindia, Chinglensena Singh, Mohamad Irshad

Midfielders - Anthony Pilkington (VC), Matti Steinmann, Mohammad Yasir, Joao Victor (C)

Forwards - Aridane Santana, Jeje Lalpekhlua

Also Read | Tumbakovic Fired By Serbia After Missing Out On Euro 2020

Note: The above HFC vs SCEB Dream11 prediction, HFC vs SCEB Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The HFC vs SCEB Dream11 team and HFC vs SCEB Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Hyderabad FC Twitter