MCI Vs WOL Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, Premier League Preview

All eyes will be on Manchester City as they look for 21 straight wins in all competitions against a struggling Wolverhampton Wanderers side. The match is scheduled to kick-off on Wednesday, March 3 at 1:30 AM IST. Let's have a look at the MCI vs WOL Dream11 prediction, playing 11, and other details of this encounter.

MCI vs WOL live: MCI vs WOL Dream11 match preview

Despite having a poor start to the Premier League season, Manchester City have found excellent form in recent weeks, having been unbeaten in their last 27 games in all competitions (W24 D3). Pep Guardiola's men will look for a fifteenth straight win in the Premier League which will take them 15 points clear of Manchester United in the Premier League standings.

Ever since Wolves' talisman, Raúl Jiménez, got injured in November, Wolves have struggled to find form as they have slipped to twelfth place in the Premier League standings. They went through a rough patch in late December and all of January as they suffered an eight-match winless run (D3 L5). However, their recent form has been better as they are unbeaten in their last five league games (W3 D2).

MCI vs WOL Playing 11

Manchester City: Ederson; Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, John Stones, Oleksandr Zinchenko; Rodri, Phil Foden, Kevin De Bruyne; Raheem Sterling, Bernardo Silva, Gabriel Jesus

Wolverhampton Wanderers: Rui Patricio; Romain Saiss, Conor Coady, Leander Dendoncker; Jonny, Joao Moutinho, Ruben Neves, Nelson Semedo; Adama Traore, Pedro Neto, Willian Jose

MCI vs WOL Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Rui Patricio

Defenders: Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Nelson Semedo

Midfielders: Kevin De Bruyne, Adama Traore, Ruben Neves

Strikers: Raheem Sterling, Pedro Neto, Gabriel Jesus

MCI vs WOL Dream11 Team: Top Picks

Captain: Raheem Sterling or Kevin De Bruyne

Vice-captain: Gabriel Jesus or Pedro Neto

MCI vs WOL Dream11 Prediction

Pep Guardiola's men will be hoping for a win to continue their stellar winning streak in all competitions. However, they will face a difficult challenge against Wolves, who did do the double over The Citizens last year. On the basis of current form, we expect Man City to cruise past Wolves.

Prediction: Manchester City 3-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers

