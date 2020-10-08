Memphis Depay Left ‘sad’ Over Failed Barcelona Transfer But Will Try Again In January

Olympique Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas has claimed that Memphis Depay is now left feeling rather dejected after Barcelona failed to negotiate a deal for the Dutchman before the summer transfer window closed. Memphis Depay was heavily linked with a move to Barcelona and was considered as a potential replacement for striker Luis Suarez, who was offloaded to Atletico Madrid. However, it is believed that Memphis Depay will try and push for a move to Barcelona once again when the transfer window re-opens in January 2021.

Memphis Depay had a 30 minute meeting with Aulas. Memphis was unhappy, sad that Barcelona was not able to afford him as La Liga blocked his contract. Memphis had agreed to lower his salary to join them. (via @lequipe) — OL San Diego (@JonathanHoff4) October 4, 2020

Memphis Depay transfer news: Lyon ace left disappointed with failed Barcelona transfer

On Monday, Lyon sporting director Juninho confirmed that Memphis Depay had agreed terms with the Catalans, but no deal was brokered between the clubs before the transfer deadline. Now, just two days later, Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas has admitted that Memphis Depay has been left feeling 'sad' over not being able to join Barcelona. The 71-year-old said to the media: "I have been clear on this situation with Memphis, I spoke with Barcelona president Bartomeu twice but he told me he couldn’t see how a deal could happen."

Aulas then added: “Ronald Koeman made Memphis believe that he was ready to make sacrifices for the move but today, he (Memphis) is left disappointed." The Lyon president then claimed that Depay was not upset with the French side but with the Catalans instead. "Memphis is upset, but not at Lyon, more towards Barcelona. He is going to do everything he can to find himself in a position where he can move there in January," he concluded.

Barcelona transfer news: Why the Memphis Depay to Barcelona fell through

Although multiple reports had linked Memphis Depay to Barcelona, the LaLiga giants found themselves in a financial crisis due to the economic ramifications of the pandemic. Barcelona head coach Ronald Koeman was keen on bringing Depay to the Camp Nou but insisted that the club needed to sell players before they could recruit. Reports from AS claim that Ousmane Dembele's decision to stay put at Barcelona amid interest from Man United meant that the Catalans couldn't afford Depay.

However, it seems that Memphis Depay will be trying everything to link up with former manager Ronald Koeman in January. Depay's contract with Lyon expires in the summer of 2021 and the 26-year-old has opted not to sign a contract extension with the Ligue 1 club. Although Lyon are keen on keeping Depay at Groupama Stadium, it appears that the player has already made up his mind on playing his football at Barcelona in the near future.

