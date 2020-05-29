Lionel Messi As A Midfielder? Guardiola's Former assistant Tips Forward To Change Position

Pep Guardiola's former assistant Domenec Torrent has claimed that Barcelona captain Lionel Messi could play in a deeper midfield role in the near future. Ever since Xavi's departure from Barcelona to Al Sadd in 2015, Lionel Messi has turned into a midfielder and forward rolled into one. The Lionel Messi position has been the talk of the town in Barcelona as the Argentine has been tipped for a move deeper into midfield during the latter stages of his career.

Lionel Messi position change? Guardiola's former assistant sees Messi as a midfielder

Torrent most recently was the manager for MLS side New York City FC until November 2019 and the 57-year-old Spaniard spoke to Ole about a potential change in position for Lionel Messi in the near future. Torrent claimed that the 32-year-old Lionel Messi could be deployed as a midfielder once he starts losing his pace with age. Torrent added that Lionel Messi has a phenomenal ability to register assists and is 'very intelligent' on the ball, quite similar to Barcelona legend Xavi.

🗣 Domenec Torrent (Guardiola's former assistant) "In a few years, I could see Messi play in the same position as Xavi. He could play as a midfielder or wherever he wants and he will do well." [ole] — FCBarcelonaFl #StayHome 🏡 (@FCBarcelonaFl) May 28, 2020

The former Barcelona assistant coach explained how Lionel Messi has taken good care of his body to allow himself the opportunity to prolong his career and be utilised as a deep-lying midfielder in the next few years. While Lionel Messi has scored 24 goals in all competitions for Barcelona this season, the Argentine attacker has also notched up 15 assists. Torrent then added that Messi could be used as a central midfielder towards the latter stages of his career, hailing the six-time Ballon d'Or winner as 'incomparable' and a 'once in a lifetime talent'.

LaLiga return date: Barcelona at the summit of the LaLiga table

Fans on social media have been buzzing over the LaLiga return date which has been scheduled for June 11 with the season set to conclude over a space of 43 days. A number of clubs in the Spanish top tier have resumed training for the potential restart of football post the coronavirus break. Barcelona currently sit at the summit of the LaLiga table, two points ahead of fierce rivals Real Madrid with 11 matchdays remaining. Earlier this week, Lionel Messi spoke to Marca and stated that he is eagerly awaiting the LaLiga return date.

