Neymar Plays Egg Prank On His Clueless Son Amid Quarantine In Brazil; Watch Video

Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar left his son Davi shocked after he hatched a hilarious plan to hit him with an egg. The Brazil international has been spending some quality time with his son after a nationwide lockdown was imposed in France; more so after the Ligue 1 was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic and PSG were declared champions.

Also Read | Neymar transfer: Superstar will not return to Barcelona this summer, claims agent

Neymar egg prank: PSG star pranks son Davi

In a video posted by Neymar on Instagram, the PSG star is seen throwing several ping pong balls at his eight-year-old son Davi Lucca. Davi then attempts to head the balls in a basket placed on the floor, right in front of him. After throwing six ping pong balls at his son, Neymar switched the seventh throw with an egg. Davi did not see the prank coming and his head was left with egg all over. Neymar posted the video with a caption, "Trolling day with son."

Also Read | Neymar transfer: Brazilian moves down Barcelona's wishlist, board turns attention to Martinez, Pjanic

Neymar egg prank: Sterling, Puyol comment on the video

Several superstars commented on the hilarious video. The likes of Manchester City star Raheem Sterling, Barcelona legend Carles Puyol and singer Justin Beiber reacted with a laughing emoji on the post. Meanwhile, Neymar has been spending time with his family amid the lockdown at his €7.7 million ($8.5 million) mansion in the Mangatariba resort.

Neymar egg prank: Will Brazilian return to Barcelona?

Neymar has been linked with a return to Spanish giants Barcelona after his famous world-record transfer to PSG in 2017. He has since been linked with a return to Camp Nou to play alongside Lionel Messi. Messi has openly confessed his admiration for the Brazil international and his desire to play alongside the former Barcelona man again at Camp Nou. Last season, Barcelona were on the cusp of a transfer, however, the deal fell through in the final moments after the French giants decided against any negotiation with the Catalans.

Also Read | Barcelona look to sell 9 players to the Premier League to fund Neymar transfer: Report

Neymar egg prank: Barcelona to focus on Martinez, Pjanic instead

Barcelona manager Quique Setien is reportedly keen on bringing Neymar back to Spain next season. However, recent reports suggest that Barcelona have decided to instead focus on the signings of Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez and Juventus playmaker Miralem Pjanic this summer. Barcelona have reportedly agreed to sell several players to fund their transfer targets in the summer window, with the likes of Ousmane Dembele and Philippe Coutinho tipped for exits.

Also Read | Neymar transfer: Superstar prepared to halve his wages to secure Barcelona return