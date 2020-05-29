Barcelona Spent €565 Million To Find A Suitable Partner For Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez

Barcelona have seemingly spent up to a reported €565 million on eight players in search of a suitable attacker to partner Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez up front. The likes of Martin Braithwaite, Antoine Griezmann, Paco Alcacer, Malcom, Philippe Coutinho, Gerard Deulofeu, Ousmane Dembele and Arda Turan have contributed a mere 90 goals in a total of 336 games. However, none of them has managed to reach the heights of the lethal partnership that was formed between Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar.

Barcelona in the quest for Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez partner

While Barcelona remain at the summit of the LaLiga table, they have struggled to get their hands on the Champions League trophy since 2015. Lionel Messi and Luis Saurez have formed a fruitful partnership over the past few seasons and Barcelona are now looking at Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez to bolster their attacking options. Barcelona have splashed heavily over the past few years to fill the third spot alongside Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez as they look to remain true to their three-pronged attack system.

Barcelona splashed €565 million on eight attackers

Over the past three years, Barcelona have tried different forward players to fill the void left by Neymar in 2017. Ousmane Dembele was the primary choice to fill in the boots for Neymar and set the LaLiga club back an initial €105 million following his arrival from Borussia Dortmund. Philippe Coutinho became the second-most expensive player in the world at the time in January 2018 when Barcelona spent a reported €157 million on his services to prise him away from Liverpool. Barcelona spent another €120 million to sign Antoine Griezmann in the summer.

The club also splashed big money for Arda Turan, Malcom, Gerard Deulofeu and Paco Alcacer. Most recently, the Spanish table-toppers signed Martin Braithwaite in the January transfer window however, those investments have been underwhelming, to say the least. In 336 appearances altogether, the attacking arrivals at Barcelona have managed just 90 goals. According to reports from The Sun, the total amount Barcelona spent over the last five seasons for the eight attacking arrivals at the Camp Nou tallies up to a staggering €565 million. There are plenty of reports linking a Neymar transfer to Barcelona in light of their attacking shortfalls.

In the 3 seasons since Suarez's arrival, the Barcelona trio of Neymar, Suarez and Messi ended up scoring a total of 364 goals😨 pic.twitter.com/CicclaJR8A — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) August 2, 2017

Neymar transfer to Barcelona?

Over the past few months, the Neymar transfer stories have amplified. Barcelona last won the Champions League in 2015 with Luis Saurez, Lionel Messi and Neymar leading the line. Lionel Messi has reportedly urged the Barcelona board to re-sign Neymar. Neymar, Luis Suarez and Barcelona formed a lethal partnership for Barcelona scoring 364 goals between them during 2014-2017. Neymar moved to Paris Saint Germain in a world-record transfer fee worth a reported €222 million in the summer of 2017.

