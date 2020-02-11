Lionel Messi Becomes Assist Provider For Kids As Barcelona Star Plays Football At Home

Barcelona star Lionel Messi is known for his magic on the field. He's often seen surprising the world with his skills. The six-time Ballon d’Or winner is not only a great goalscorer but is also acknowledged as one of the best playmakers in the world. And the Argentine, in a recent video, was seen displaying his assist skills at home as well.

Lionel Messi house: The player is seen playing with his son

In a video that has gone viral on the internet, Lionel Messi is seen playing football alongside his kids at home. In the video, Messi is seen crossing the ball towards his son who heads it in a small goal-post.

Fans react to Lionel Messi's video

Messi practicing quick free kicks for when he has to play Liverpool again — victor III (@VictorDavid__) February 3, 2020

🐐 training to the kid 🐐s ... — Sunil Unny Guptan (@SunilGuptan) February 5, 2020

Magnificent 😍🔥 — Eddy Michael (@Spidey_Eddy) February 4, 2020

Matteo is a natural. — David-Leo Alabi (@DavidLeoAlabi) February 3, 2020

Messi is such a joy to watch, I could watch him cut onions all day and not get bored💕💕😭😭😭 — Gozy (@Kenny_Pharez) February 3, 2020

Lionel Messi assists thrice against Real Betis

Lionel Messi’s playmaking skills were on display in Barcelona’s clash against Real Betis. Messi assisted all three goals for the defending LaLiga Champions as Frenkie de Jong, Clement Lenglet and Sergio Busquets scored to defeat Betis on Matchday 23.

Amid all the controversy surrounding Lionel Messi and Eric Abidal, this performance was an encouraging one for an injury-plagued Barcelona squad. The six-time Ballon d’Or winner has now bagged 15 assists this season along with 19 goals in 26 appearances. Barcelona are placed second on the LaLiga points table, three points behind Real Madrid. Barcelona will next play against Getafe in LaLiga.

