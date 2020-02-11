The Debate
Lionel Messi Becomes Assist Provider For Kids As Barcelona Star Plays Football At Home

Football News

In a video that has gone viral on the internet, Barcelona star Lionel Messi is seen playing with his son at home. Watch the adorable video here.

Lionel Messi

Barcelona star Lionel Messi is known for his magic on the field. He's often seen surprising the world with his skills. The six-time Ballon d’Or winner is not only a great goalscorer but is also acknowledged as one of the best playmakers in the world. And the Argentine, in a recent video, was seen displaying his assist skills at home as well.

Also Read | Trent Alexander-Arnold prefers Jordan Henderson over Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Lionel Messi house: The player is seen playing with his son

In a video that has gone viral on the internet, Lionel Messi is seen playing football alongside his kids at home. In the video, Messi is seen crossing the ball towards his son who heads it in a small goal-post.

Also Read | Lionel Messi bags hat-trick of assists as Barcelona win thriller against Real Betis

Fans react to Lionel Messi's video

Also Read | Lionel Messi decides on his future at Barcelona amid exit rumours

Lionel Messi assists thrice against Real Betis

Lionel Messi’s playmaking skills were on display in Barcelona’s clash against Real Betis. Messi assisted all three goals for the defending LaLiga Champions as Frenkie de Jong, Clement Lenglet and Sergio Busquets scored to defeat Betis on Matchday 23.

Amid all the controversy surrounding Lionel Messi and Eric Abidal, this performance was an encouraging one for an injury-plagued Barcelona squad. The six-time Ballon d’Or winner has now bagged 15 assists this season along with 19 goals in 26 appearances. Barcelona are placed second on the LaLiga points table, three points behind Real Madrid. Barcelona will next play against Getafe in LaLiga.

Also Read | Lionel Messi could make a dramatic exit from Barcelona after spat with club hierarchy

