Trent Alexander-Arnold Prefers Jordan Henderson Over Lionel Messi And Cristiano Ronaldo

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold was recently seen interacting with his fans on Twitter through his hashtag #AskTrent. Fans could ask any question to the England international. The Champions League winner was quizzed several times, with one question inviting particular attention of the fans. Arnold was asked if he would prefer to play with Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi and his answer has surprised many.

Also Read | Kylian Mbappe says he's 'Proud' of Trent Alexander-Arnold for using his goal celebration

Trent Alexander-Arnold prefers Jordan Henderson but acknowledges Lionel Messi

Trent Alexander-Arnold had a smart answer. He commented, “Hendo”. He was referring to his teammate Jordan Henderson. However, on being asked about the toughest player he has defended against, the Liverpool youngster took Lionel Messi's name.

Arnold was also questioned about his footballing idol. To which, the right-back asserted that Steven Gerrard was a Liverpool legend that he looked up to. He also hailed Zinedine Zidane and Thierry Henry as his non-Liverpool idols.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo's scoring record since Lionel Messi won the Ballon d'Or is ASTONISHING

Trent Alexander-Arnold speaks on his favourite assist

Trent Alexander-Arnold was quizzed about his best assist. To which, the defender mentioned his assist against Barcelona in the semi-final of the Champions League last season. Barcelona were knocked out of the competition after Liverpool overturned a three-goal deficit at Anfield in the second leg.

Also Read | What if Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo end up playing together at Juventus?

Trent Alexander-Arnold has been phenomenal for Liverpool

Trent Alexander-Arnold has been impressive for the Reds since the past two seasons. This season, he has bagged 12 assists and also scored twice in 34 games. Liverpool are on course to win their first-ever Premier League title since the inception of the competition courtesy of their 22-point lead over second-placed Manchester City. The league leaders will next play against Norwich City on Saturday.

Also Read | Angel Di Maria names his pick between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo