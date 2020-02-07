Lionel Messi Could Make A Dramatic Exit From Barcelona After Spat With Club Hierarchy

Argentine legend Lionel Messi's future at Barcelona looks bleak at the moment. As unbelievable as it may sound, five clubs are reportedly chasing the Ballon D'Or winner's signature. He has spent his entire career at Barcelona so far. Manchester United, Manchester City, Juventus and Inter Milan are all among the interested parties. The legend openly slammed Barcelona's state of affairs and was also involved in training ground bust-ups.

Lionel Messi's future in doubt after Eric Abidal spat

Recently, Messi slammed former teammate and director of football Eric Abidal for his comments on former manager Ernesto Valverde’s sacking. The six-time Ballon D’Or winner took to Instagram to express his displeasure. He claimed that everyone should take responsibility for their actions. The Lionel Messi-Eric Abidal rift has put a massive question mark over the Argentine’s future at Barcelona.

Man City, Man Utd, Inter, Juventus and PSG are all interested in signing Lionel Messi, who could leave Barcelona this summer, according to La Gazetta dello Sport 😲👀 pic.twitter.com/kQEOqemdo9 — Goal (@goal) February 6, 2020

Manchester City, PSG interested in signing Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi has a clause in his Barcelona contract that allows him to terminate his contract at the end of every season. La Gazzetta Dello Sport said that fallen Premier League giants Manchester United are potential suitors. Meanwhile, rivals Manchester City also believe that they could grab Messi if he does indeed decide to leave. PSG, who would undoubtedly have no difficulty in paying the wage that Messi would command, are also considered to be interested. Meanwhile, Serie A's top two - Juventus and Inter - would also love to sign Messi.

Guardiola reunion at Manchester City, Neymar swap with PSG or Ronaldo as a teammate: Analyzing a potential transfer for Messi

Juventus' interest in the services of Lionel Messi is eye-catching. This is considering Messi’s long-time rival Cristiano Ronaldo also plies his trade at Juventus. Ronaldo had invited Messi to join Serie A. However, if Lionel Messi does terminate his contract with Barcelona, Manchester City seems like the perfect destination for the Argentine.

Manchester City are managed by former Barcelona boss Pep Guardiola. It is no secret that the duo would want to collaborate for one final hurrah and Manchester City might just be the place for it.

That said, the Barcelona board might prefer a swap deal with PSG. It can bring long-time target and former star Neymar back to Camp Nou. Neymar joined PSG for a world record €222 million deal. The Brazilian star has been earmarked as Lionel Messi's torchbearer and a deal with PSG should not be difficult considering that Lionel Messi is on the table.

