Premier League stars were forced to remain indoors between March and April due to the coronavirus pandemic that hit England. The UK became one of the worst-affected countries by the COVID-19 pandemic after more than 278,000 people tested positive for the deadly virus while 39,000+ citizens lost their lives due to the pandemic. However, Premier League fans were handed a morale boost after government officials confirmed that the league will resume on June 17, 2020.

While a number of Premier League stars including Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dele Alli were involved in virtual gaming contests in order to raise funds for coronavirus relief, Man City mainstay Sergio Aguero took a different path during the coronavirus lockdown. Sergio Aguero Twitch streaming videos became immensely popular during the last two months as the Argentinian went live on the app.

Sergio Aguero celebrated his 32nd birthday on June 2, 2020

Lionel Messi helps Argentina teammate Sergio Aguero become fastest-growing Twitch streamer

Sergio Aguero Twitch streaming

The extended period of Sergio Aguero's absence on the pitch only led to his presence in front of a gaming screen. The Manchester City star regularly streamed games such as FIFA, GTA V, Valorant and more. The Sergio Aguero Twitch streaming saga has seen him emerge as one of the fastest-growing streamers on the popular platform. In fact, the Sergio Aguero Twitch journey is growing at a rate that is faster than that of gaming legends like summit1g and Tfue!

On a recent streaming session, Sergio Aguero was joined by Argentina teammate and good friend Lionel Messi via a telephonic call. The duo nonchalantly spoke about things apart from football while they also joked about how they won't be meeting each other anytime soon. The Messi Aguero duo has been a threat to teams while playing against the Argentina national team. Both Argentinian forwards are gearing up for their respective return to the football pitch as the Premier League and LaLiga are scheduled to resume later this month.

Sergio Aguero Twitch streaming

