Sergio Aguero Finishes 14th As Man City Star Participates In F1 Virtual GP; Watch

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero failed to replicate his on-field prowess at the F1 virtual GP held recently. Apart from Aguero, Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, Barcelona midfielder Arthur Melo and British racing driver George Russell also participated in the F1 Virtual GP, with Russell winning the competition.

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero finishes 14th in Spanish Virtual GP

P14 , not bad 😁🤟🏽 https://t.co/XquZnycgBf — Sergio Kun Aguero (@aguerosergiokun) May 10, 2020

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero marked his debut with eSport in the Spanish Virtual GP with a 14th-place finish. The Argentina international termed his debut 'not bad.' At one time during the Spanish Virtual GP, he was battling with the likes of Ian Poulter, golf's Ryder Cup champion. Poulter finished 18th, one place better than Barcelona midfielder Arthur Melo.

Thibaut Courtois finishes 12th, above Manchester City's Sergio Aguero

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois finished above the likes of Sergio Aguero and Arthur, occupying the 12th spot in the Spanish Virtual GP. George Russell started in a pole position and ended up in a battle with Charles Leclerc during the final laps, which made it clear that these two were the finest in the Spanish Virtual GP.

George Russell wins Spanish Virtual GP

Leclerc looked set for a victory after Russell picked up a three-second penalty. However, Leclerc too was penalised on the penultimate lap, both of whom were penalised for cutting corners. This let Russell cruise past the finish line with ease, in what turned out to be his first motor racing win since 2018 when he used to compete in Formula Two. Meanwhile, Leclerc was left disappointed for losing out in what could have been an easy victory for the Ferrari star.

