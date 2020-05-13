Sergio Aguero Scored THAT Goal OTD 8 Years Ago Helping Man City Win Their First PL Title

On this day in 2012, Man City won their first Premier League title in the most dramatic season finale against Queens Park Rangers (QPR). Sergio Aguero scored the goal for Man City which incidentally snatched the Premier League title away from the clutches of Man United. The Sergio Aguero goal vs QPR in the 94th minute put Man City level on points with Manchester United, but a superior goal difference handed the blue side of Manchester their first Premier League title.

Aguero 93:20 - Sergio Aguero goal vs QPR

'Aguero 93:20' will forever be remembered as a synonym for the Man City faithful; it was the time when fans at the Etihad held a collective breath as Sergio Aguero swung his right foot to strike the ball into the net. In the process, it also swung the Premier League title across the city. Man City were on the verge of a sensational collapse against QPR when the visitors, with 10 men took a 2-1 lead with under 25 minutes remaining in the game. Edin Dzeko pulled things level in the first minute of injury time giving City a much-needed lift.

Meanwhile, Man United had already won their game against Sunderland and were on course to lift the league title. However, with virtually the last kick of the season, Sergio Aguero handed Man City the title sending the Etihad into a frenzy. Here are the highlights of the game including THAT Sergio Aguero goal vs QPR.

Man City vs QPR 2012 - Story of the Match

Man City knew that a win against QPR would crown them Premier League champions and they got off to a great start when Pablo Zabaleta put the hosts in front. Djibril Cisse levelled and Jamie Mackie sent the visitors into a shock lead despite Joey Barton being sent off for QPR moments before the relegation-threatened side went ahead in the game. Two injury-time goals though, from Edin Dzeko and Sergio Aguero respectively, proved to be decisive for Man City to win the game and the title. Scenes at the Etihad Stadium soon turned hysterical with a pitch invasion courtesy of the win being the first time Man City won the Premier League title in 44 years.

