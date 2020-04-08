Lionel Messi Leaving Barcelona Would Be No Drama For LaLiga, Claims President Javier Tebas

LaLiga president Javier Tebas has opened up on a possible Lionel Messi Barcelona exit over the summer transfer window. Lionel Messi has been in the news for his public feud with Barcelona director of football Eric Abidal which has led to speculation that the Argentine is unhappy at Camp Nou. However, Tebas said that Lionel Messi moving away from LaLiga would not cause any "drama" for the league.

Lionel Messi Barcelona exit: Inter Milan on alert

The Barcelona captain is reportedly unhappy with a few board members at the club including former teammate Eric Abidal. The two have publicly called each other out and reports suggest that Lionel Messi could leave Barcelona if the situation worsens. Serie A giants Inter Milan are monitoring the state of affairs surrounding Lionel Messi, whose contract with Barcelona runs out in 2021. Barcelona are keen on signing Lautaro Martinez in the summer and Inter Milan owner Massimo Moratti has not ruled out the possibility of a swap deal regarding 22-year-old Martinez and Lionel Messi.

Lionel Messi Barcelona exit: LaLiga to Serie A?

According to reports from La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Italian top flight is set to lose out on $758 million due to the coronavirus crisis. It is suggested that a Lionel Messi Barcelona exit from LaLiga to join a Serie A club would hand the Italian league a major financial boost.

Tebas on Lionel Messi

The six-time Ballon d'Or winner has been in tremendous form this campaign, scoring 24 goals and setting up a further 15 propelling Barcelona to the summit of the LaLiga table. While speaking to El Desmarque, Tebas explained that he would prefer Messi remain in Spain, but his departure would not have major consequences on LaLiga. Although Inter are reportedly keen on signing Messi, Tebas explained that Italian football is in too much debt and even a player like Messi wouldn't be able to financially aid Serie A's cause. Tebas referred to when Cristiano Ronaldo left Real Madrid in 2018 to join Juventus but LaLiga kept earning more money.

