LaLiga President Javier Tabas Estimates $1.08 Billion Loss For League Due To Coronavirus

LaLiga president Javier Tebas has claimed that they were not thinking of cancelling the season amid the coronavirus lockdown. Doing so could accrue heavy financial losses amounting up to €1 billion ($1.08 billion), said the president. LaLiga has been under suspension since March amid the spread of coronavirus in Spain.

LaLiga finances: Loss factored at €1 billion

President Javier Tebas held a press conference with journalists to clarify the league’s current stance on LaLiga finances. He claimed that if the league didn’t resume anytime soon, then there could be irreversible financial losses for the Spanish clubs. He asserted that the revenue loss might factor close to €1 billion ($1.08 billion).

LaLiga finances: Loss of €300 million if games played behind closed doors

LaLiga president however clarified that this figure not just includes the revenue loss due to suspension of the domestic league, but also the revenue that the clubs receive due to their participation in the Champions League. He claimed that LaLiga finances will suffer a loss of €300 million ($326 million) if the games were played behind closed doors, while the loss could be minimised to €150 million ($163 million) if the games resume with fans in attendance.

LaLiga finances: Plans to resume league by May 28

Tebas also shed light on the options being considered by the body to resume the competition to avoid LaLiga finances loss. He claimed that they were focusing on resuming LaLiga by May 28, June 6 or maximum by June 28. However, the final date will depend on the situation that will persist throughout the month of April, said Tebas.

LaLiga pay cut: Lionel Messi-led Barcelona agree to pay cut

The president's LaLiga finances statement comes at a time when reports of the possible introduction of LaLiga pay cut surfaced. Spanish clubs have been mulling over the idea of introducing LaLiga pay cut policy to curb the revenue loss. The LaLiga pay cut reports come at a time when Lionel Messi-led Barcelona agreed to it at the club level. There were reports suggesting that Lionel Messi and co weren't willing to accept the LaLiga pay cut, however, the captain later revealed that they were always willing to help.

