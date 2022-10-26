Messi Outdoes Nemesis Ronaldo Again, Sets New UCL Record After Maccabi Haifa Heroics

Lionel Messi continued his impressive performance for Paris Saint Germain FC (PSG) in the UEFA Champions League scoring a brace in his team's crushing win over Maccabi Haifa. PSG thrashed Maccabi 7-2 on Tuesday night to enter the competition's knockout stage. During the comprehensive win, Lionel Messi also etched his name in the record books of the competition.

PSG vs Maccabi Haifa: Lionel Messi achieves major milestone

Lionel Messi scored his first goal of the match in the 19th minute following an assist from Kylian Mbappe. The former Barcelona star grabbed his second goal of the night just before the half time with Mbappe yet again providing the assist to Messi. Courtesy of the second goal, Messi now holds the record for the highest number of goals in the Champions League from outside the box. The Argentina striker was level with Cristiano Ronaldo with 22 goals.

The second goal of the night took his count to a record-breaking 23. The PSG striker is the only player in the European top five leagues to have 10 goals and 10 assists in a season. Back in September, Messi became the first player to score against 39 different teams in the prestigious tournament. Manchester United icon Ronaldo has scored against 38 different clubs in the Champions League.

PSG vs Maccabi Haifa match highlights

Paris Saint Germain FC had their first sight on the goal in the 18th minute when Mbappe gave a backpass to Neymar. The Brazilian sent his effort wide. The deadlock was broken in the very next minute when slotted home the ball with a delicate shot inside the post with the outside of his left foot.

Mbappé doubled the lead in the 32nd minute at the end of an impressive counterattack. The Frenchman collected the ball down the left, before picking out Neymar for a one-two. Neymar tried to put the ball back in Mbappe's path only for Maccabi's defenders to stop it but the rebound came to Mbappé, who finished off the move.

Neymar added his name to the scoresheet three minutes later after combining well with Messi and Mbappe. Following the three-goal cushion, the PSG defence was caught napping, allowing Maccabi to pull one back in the 38th from a free kick headed home by Seck. The joy was shortlived with Messi making it 4-1 just before the interval with a trademark low shot from outside the area into the bottom corner. Maccabi got their second when Seck managed to score the goal with a header into the far corner after PSG failed to clear a corner. Mbappé then made it 5-2 from Achraf Hakimi’s long cross before Goldberg scored an own goal while trying to clear a cross from Neymar in the 67th. Soler completed the evening for PSG with the seventh goal following an assist from Lionel Messi.