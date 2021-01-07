Messi Overjoyed With Pedri's Assist During Barca's Narrow Win Against Athletic: WATCH

As it has been seen so often the case, Lionel Messi was on the scoresheet for Barcelona on Wednesday. Again. However, a memorable moment for Barcelona fans during the club's win after Messi's goal was the Argentine's reaction after he slotted in his first goal of the match.

Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona: Messi brace moves Barcelona into Laliga top 3

The Catalan giants registered a narrow 3-2 win over Athletic Club on Wednesday. Messi netted two goals in each half as the Spanish giants walked away with three crucial points and moved into the top three of the LaLiga standings. The Barcelona captain scored during the 38th minute of the game after linking up very well with Pedri who was credited with the assist. After finding the back of the net, the Argentine was visibly gleeful and could not hide the smile on his face after scoring his 11th goal of the season as he celebrated it with Barcelona youngster Pedri.

Messi goal with Pedri assist is what fans love to see

Since moving from Las Palmas to Camp Nou in the summer, Pedri has displayed some jaw-dropping performances. The 18-year-old had a superb outing against Athletic too as he scored Barcelona's first goal of the match and followed it up with an assist to Messi.

The Spaniard has struck up eye-catching chemistry with Messi as the duo has displayed some superb partnership during Barcelona's outing in the 20/21 campaign. The supporters too have expressed their love of seeing the duo play together with their superb chemistry.

We'll say it again and again, Pedri has got Blaugrana blood running through his veins ❤️💙



His combination with Messi is just poetic✨ pic.twitter.com/SmEZh4Flf3 — Barça Worldwide (@BarcaWorldwide) January 6, 2021

The youngster has deservingly earned all his first-team opportunities with the Barcelona manager showing his faith in him. Pedri has featured in all of Barcelona's 2020-21 La Liga matches and has been a constant presence in the team's line up. Apart from Ronald Koeman, it looks like Pedri has won over many supporters and most importantly Lionel Messi. Playing in his first season of Spain’s top-flight campaign, Pedri has been impressive so far. He has made his presence felt and displayed incredible performances against teams like Real Betis, Real Valladolid, Huesca, and others.

Can Pedri make Messi stay at Barcelona?

The rise of young talented players like Ansu Fati and the emergence of Pedri has been a silver lining for Barcelona. Despite being a team under transition, the Catalan giants have fared well and have managed to fill the squad up with some serious talents like Sergino Dest and Frenkie de Jong among others.

Messi can leave Barcelona on a free transfer at the end of the 20/21 campaign as the Catalan outfit looks to keep a hold of the 33-year-old Argentine. It will take some massive effort for the club to convince Messi to extend his contract but the rise of young players along with Messi's relationship with Pedri might just prove to be the right formula for Barcelona to convince Messi to extend his stay at the Camp Nou.