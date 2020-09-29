Messi Pays Epic Tribute To Ex-teammate Luis Suarez After Scoring Vs Villarreal

Former Barcelona superstar Luis Suarez enjoyed a great relationship with Lionel Messi, more so beyond the field. Their on-field chemistry needs little introduction, having won nearly every possible accolade together at Barcelona. It comes as little surprise, therefore, that the Uruguayan international's departure from the Camp Nou left Messi emotional, as he paid an epic tribute to his former strike partner.

Also Read | Barcelona transfer news: Blaugrana pushing for a move to sign Depay as Suarez replacement

Messi slams Barcelona for treatment of Suarez

Suarez joined Atletico Madrid on a two-season deal last week after a fallout with Ronald Koeman. The striker was given a proper farewell by Barcelona as he stepped onto the Camp Nou pitch for a final time, with several silverware lined up to celebrate his stunning time with the Catalan giants.

After the transfer was made official, Messi took to social media to emphasise the importance of the former Liverpool striker in the dressing room. He also lashed out at the club's board for the disrespect shown towards Suarez while dealing with his exit. It will be awkward to see the 33-year-old don another shirt apart from that of Barcelona, added Messi.

Also Read | Lionel Messi pays tribute to best friend Luis Suarez, rips Barcelona board in same breath

Messi pays tribute to Suarez after scoring for Barcelona vs Villarreal

However, Messi's tribute did not stop here. The six-time Ballon d'Or winner could not stop himself from remembering his former teammate when he came up against Villarreal in their opening LaLiga clash. Messi managed to get on the scoresheet after converting from the spot. After the penalty, he went on to flex his arm, a gesture that is synonymous with Suarez's celebration.

🗣[@gerardromero] | Leo Messi's celebration today was dedicated to his friend Luis Suarez, who also celebrates the same way.👏👏 pic.twitter.com/v4VcBUjds0 — ⚽⚽laliga2020/2021⚽⚽ (@parshurampdl1) September 28, 2020

There's more to this. According to RAC-1, Messi had promised Suarez that he would dedicate a goal to the Uruguayan striker if he scores for Barcelona vs Villarreal. Meanwhile, Suarez had a dream debut for Atletico Madrid as Diego Simeone's dismantled Granada 6-0.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo put in fine recommendation for Barcelona despite old rivalry: Pjanic

Suarez's dream debut for Atletico Madrid

Suarez was introduced into the game only in the second half and he took little time to impress the Los Rojiblancos faithful. Within two minutes, he assisted Marcos Llorente, followed by two superb goals to make it six for Simeone's side. With the brace, he became the first Atletico Madrid player to score and assist on his debut in the 21st century. He is also the first player to score twice while making their debut for Atletico since the turn of the century.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi? Here's who is 'Most Admired' out of the two

Image courtesy: Barcelona, Leo Messi Instagram