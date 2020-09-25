Lionel Messi Pays Tribute To Best Friend Luis Suarez, Rips Barcelona Board In Same Breath

Luis Suarez’s illustrious spell with Barcelona has officially come to an end, with the striker moving to league rivals Atletico Madrid for the new season. While referring to the Luis Suarez transfer, several fans have suggested that Barcelona have made a mistake by letting the striker go across to their LaLiga rivals. With the Luis Suarez to Atletico Madrid deal confirmed, reluctant Barcelona mainstay Lionel Messi posted an emotional tribute for the striker on social media.

Messi’s warm tribute as Luis Suarez to Atletico Madrid deal confirmed

After the Luis Suarez transfer was finalized, a legion of fans took to social media to thank Luis Suarez and celebrate his achievements at Barcelona. Lionel Messi took to social media this week to pay a tribute to the Uruguayan striker’s career as well, giving a peek into the relationship the South American duo shared at the club.

Lionel Messi took to social media to share a series of pictures featuring Luis Suarez. In the pictures posted by Lionel Messi, the duo is seen spending time together along with their families, while some images are also from their time together on the field. Sharing a series of pictures on Instagram, Lionel Messi wrote that while he already had an idea about the Luis Suarez transfer, he felt the striker’s absence when he entered the dressing room this week.

Lionel Messi also admitted that with Suarez's departure, it will become very difficult for him to not share his day to day activities, both on and off the field with the Uruguayan. Reminiscing about their time together, Lionel Messi wrote that he will miss the time the duo spent together, including all the lunches and dinners, among other things.

Lionel Messi lays into Barcelona board for Luis Suarez transfer

As the club icon continued his long emotional tribute, while referring to the Suarez to Atletico Madrid deal Lionel Messi admitted that it will be difficult to see the striker in another shirt, playing against him. Calling him one of the most important players in the history of Barcelona, Lionel Messi also took a dig at the Barcelona board. Messi claimed that Luis Suarez didn’t deserve to be kicked off the club like he was, although the Argentine also admitted that what has been happening at the club doesn’t surprise him anymore.

Lionel Messi concluded his tribute by wishing Luis Suarez well for his new challenge, as he wrote that he loves the 33-year-old. Many footballers and fans reacted to Lionel Messi’s tribute, with former Barcelona star Neymar criticizing Barcelona’s management of the Luis Suarez transfer as well. Taking to Instagram, Neymar commented that it is incredible how the club’s board operates, while other players like Cesc Fabregas and Angel Di Maria posted emojis on Messi's social media tribute.

Image Credits: Lionel Messi Instagram