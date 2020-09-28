Barcelona Transfer News: Blaugrana Pushing For A Move To Sign Depay As Suarez Replacement

Barcelona are reportedly pushing to seal the deal for Lyon forward Memphis Depay in the coming week in a bid to bolster their attacking department. Only last week, the club offloaded star striker Luis Suarez to rivals Atletico Madrid and Ronald Koeman is now looking to sign a replacement for the Uruguayan. It is believed that a transfer for Lyon's Memphis Depay to Barcelona will cost the Spanish giants around £27 million (€30m).

Barcelona transfer news: Depay transfer to Barca to take place this week?

According to reports from Spanish news outlet Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona are eager to complete a move for Memphis Depay before the summer transfer window shuts on October 5. The report claims that Barcelona have identified the Dutchman as an ideal replacement for Luis Suarez, who left the club last week. The 33-year-old Suarez, Barcelona's third-highest goalscorer in history, was told that he was not going to play any part in Koeman's plans for the future.

With Suarez already completing his move to Atletico Madrid and making his debut for Los Rojiblancos on Sunday, Barcelona are now closing in on a move for Depay. Multiple reports linked Depay to Barcelona this summer as the 26-year-old previously worked under Koeman, who was in charge of the Dutch national team. More so, Depay has only one year remaining on his contract with Lyon and is reportedly available for around £27 million (€30m) this summer.

Although Barcelona had previously identified Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez as their primary target to replace Luis Suarez, the Argentine forward is valued at around £83 million (€91m) by the Nerazzurri. Given the financial ramifications of the pandemic, Barcelona are unwilling to match Inter's asking price for Martinez. Depay is clearly the cheaper option for Barcelona and with the player having played under Koeman before, is likely to understand the philosophy and gameplan the 57-year-old demands. Depay was also part of the Lyon squad that made it to the Champions League semi-finals last season.

Sergiño Dest > Barcelona deal details. 🔵🔴🇺🇸



- €22/23m guaranteed to Ajax [and also add ons]. Paperworks completed between Barça and Ajax.



- Personal terms agreed until 2025 [expected to be signed on next hours].



- If timing will be respected, Tuesday can be #DestDay in Bcn. https://t.co/bzSO0NOhsw — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 28, 2020

Barcelona transfer news: Sergino Dest transfer to Barcelona imminent

Along with Depay, Barcelona are close to completing a deal for right-back Sergino Dest from Ajax this summer. It is believed that the 19-year-old Dest would be a replacement for Nelson Semedo, who left Barcelona to join Wolves last week. The USMNT star reportedly agreed personal terms with Barcelona which will keep him at the Camp Nou until 2025. Dest will cost Barcelona around £21 million (€23m).

Image Credits - Ronald Koeman Instagram / OL.FR