Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo Fail To Make The Cut In Champions League Awards Shortlist

Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi and Juventus ace Cristiano Ronaldo have been two of the most dominant forces in the Champions League over the past decade. The two have bagged four and five Champions League titles respectively, a feat that has been achieved by very few football stars in Europe. However, with the two past their prime, they have failed to make the cut in the Champions League awards shortlist this time around.

Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo not nominated for Champions League awards

The Champions League awards recognise the best performers in each position for the previous season. Cristiano Ronaldo's Juventus were knocked out by Lyon in the round of 16, while Lionel Messi's Barcelona reached up to the quarter-final, only to be humiliated by subsequent champions Bayern Munich.

⚽️ Neymar. Mbappé. Lewandowski. ⚽️



Who was your 2019/20 #UCL Forward of the Season? #UEFAawards — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) September 17, 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo, also known as 'Mr Champions League' for his sensational performances over the years, has failed to make it to the best forwards nominees for the Champions League awards. Lionel Messi too will not feature in the voting for the best forward of the year, much to the bewilderment of Barcelona fans.

Bayern Munich dominate Champions League awards

Champions League winners Bayern Munich dominate the Champions League awards nominations this season and with good reason. The Bavarians defeated Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) 1-0 in the final to bag their sixth European Cup. Seven Bayern Munich players have been nominated across four categories for the Champions League awards.

Legendary shot-stopper Manuel Neuer makes the best goalkeeper nominations alongside PSG goalkeeper Keylor Navas and Atletico Madrid's Jan Oblak. A majority of the Bayern Munich backline have made the cut, including David Alaba, Alphonso Davies and Joshua Kimmich.

Lewandowski favourite to clinch the award

Midfielders Thomas Muller and Liverpool-bound Thiago Alcantara have been nominated for the best midfielder of the year award. Bayern star Robert Lewandowski is the top contender to bag the forward of the year award, while he is also in the running to be crowned the best player of the year.

PSG superstars Neymar and Kylian Mbappe also join Lewandowski in the running. The Poland international's 15 goal-tally in the top European competition, apart from 55 goals across all competitions, made him the favourite to clinch the Ballon d'Or until the top award offered by France Football was cancelled citing the coronavirus crisis.

Image courtesy: Barcelona, Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram