When Cristiano Ronaldo Revealed The Only Lionel Messi Quality He Wished He Had

Juventus talisman Cristiano Ronaldo wrote his name in the history books on Tuesday night, taking his tally to 101 international goals after scoring a brace for Portugal against Sweden in the UEFA Nations League. Ronaldo now has 31 goals more than arch-rival Lionel Messi on an international level and the duo is widely regarded as two of the greatest players to have ever graced the game. However, back in January 2016, the Portugal captain admitted that Lionel Messi has a superior left foot in comparison.

When Cristiano Ronaldo claimed Lionel Messi has a superior left foot

At the Ballon d'Or ceremony in 2016, Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Neymar were the three nominees to win the prestigious award. However, soon after it was announced that Lionel Messi had won the award, in a moment of humility, Cristiano Ronaldo revealed his admiration for Lionel Messi's left foot. When asked if there was anything he envied about Messi's game, Ronaldo said: "Yes, his left foot is really good - better than mine." Ronaldo explained that his left foot isn't too bad but admitted that it was the one Messi trait he wishes he had.

Neymar interrupted Ronaldo and added that he would take both, Ronaldo's right foot and Messi's left foot if given the opportunity. Lionel Messi was then asked the same question about whether he wished to have any of Cristiano Ronaldo's traits but explained that the Portuguese star has a very different style of play and using the term 'envy' was simply incorrect before adding that Ronaldo has some phenomenal qualities as a footballer.

Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal career: Messi vs Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo became only the second player to cross the 100-goal mark on an international level after his brace against Sweden on Tuesday night. The 35-year-old took his tally to 101 goals in 165 appearances and has set his sights on surpassing Iran legend Ali Daei's record of 109 goals. Messi has a total of 70 goals for Argentina in 138 appearances.

Ronaldo also has the most goals scored in Champions League history (130) in comparison to Messi's 115. The Juventus star also has five Champions League titles in comparison to Messi's four. However, Messi has won 10 domestic titles in comparison to Ronaldo's seven league titles and has won the Ballon d'Or six times while Ronaldo has won the award on five occasions.

Image Credits - Cristiano / Leo Messi Instagram