Messi Starts & Ronaldo Dropped: Wayne Rooney Picks His Choices For FIFA World Cup 2022

Former England footballer Wayne Rooney recently said that he would leave Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo out if he was managing him, Lionel Messi, and Harry Kane together in one team. Ahead of the FIFA World Cup opening match between Qatar and Ecuador, Rooney was asked who he would start with, bench, and leave if he was managing a team that comprised the trio. Rooney was very clear in his answer as he said he would start with Messi, bench Kane, and leave Ronaldo out.

Rooney went on to explain his decision of leaving Ronaldo out, saying that the Manchester United forward is not playing for his club and hence he left him out. This comes after latest tussle between Ronaldo and United that resulted in the Premier League club initiating 'appropriate steps' against the 37-year-old and asking him to not rejoin after the World Cup is over. Things escalated between Ronaldo and United after the former gave a controversial interview, where he criticised the club and coach Erik ten Hag.

"That's a tough one... I'd have to start Messi, I'd bench Kane and leave Ronaldo out. He's not playing for his club," Rooney said while speaking on Jio Cinema.

Earlier, Ronaldo fired a shot at Rooney saying that the England star might be jealous of him because he is better looking and still playing at the top level. Ronaldo said this in his interview with British talk show host Piers Morgan. Ronaldo was responding to criticism he had received from Rooney, who chastised him for his behaviour at Old Trafford.

Is Qatar 2022 Ronaldo's last World Cup appearance?

Ronaldo is part of the Portugal squad that has travelled to Qatar to participate in the FIFA World Cup 2022. This is going to be Ronaldo's last World Cup appearance and the former Real Madrid forward would be hoping to get his hands on the trophy. Ronaldo has played in five World Cups in his career so far but has never won the prestigious trophy. Ronaldo's Portugal is slated to play their first World Cup match on Thursday against Ghana. Portugal team is in Group H with Ghana, South Korea, and Uruguay.

Image: Twitter/UCL