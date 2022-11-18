Manchester United Initiates 'appropriate Steps' Against Cristiano Ronaldo

English football club Manchester United has initiated appropriate steps in response to Cristiano Ronaldo's explosive interview to talk show host Piers Morgan that created unease at Old Trafford. United issued a statement where it said that the club has 'initiated appropriate steps' in after Ronaldo's interview and has said that it will not be making any further comment until the process is over.

Man United initiate actions against Ronaldo

"Manchester United has this morning initiated appropriate steps in response to Cristiano Ronaldo’s recent media interview. We will not be making further comment until this process reaches its conclusion," the statement read.

Ronaldo's controversial interview

In a tell-all interview with Morgan, Ronaldo lashed out at Manchester United and coach Erik ten Hag, saying that they wanted him gone during the last trading window. Ronaldo also said that he is shocked that United has made no progress since Alex Ferguson left the club in 2013. Talking about his coach, Ronaldo said he doesn't respect Ten Hag because the manager doesn't show respect to him. After the interview became public, it was reported Ten Hag and United players were upset that he would act in such a disrespectful manner toward the club, the manager, and his teammates.

After the promo of the interview was revealed, United issued a statement where it said the club will consider its response after the full facts have been established,

"Manchester United notes the media coverage regarding an interview by Cristiano Ronaldo. The club will consider its response after the full facts have been established. Our focus remains on preparing for the second half of the season and continuing the momentum, belief and togetherness being built among the players, manager, staff, and fans," United's earlier statement read.

Image: AP