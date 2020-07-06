Lionel Messi To Join Pep Guardiola At Man City? Brazil Legend Rivaldo Feels It's Possible

Brazilian World Cup winner Rivaldo believes that Barcelona captain Lionel Messi could be 'tempted' with a move to join Premier League giants Man City. The Lionel Messi transfer news has amplified over the past few weeks amid the reported rift between the Barcelona players and manager Quique Setien. Blaugrana legend Rivaldo has claimed that Lionel Messi to Man City remains a possibility due to the current turmoil at Camp Nou.

Barcelona transfer news: Rivaldo on Lionel Messi transfer

Last week, radio station Cadena Ser reported that Lionel Messi has been stalling a contract extension with the LaLiga giants. Messi's contract with Barcelona expires in the summer of 2021. In conversation with Betfair, Rivaldo gave his opinion on the turmoil at Barcelona surrounding Lionel Messi. Rivaldo said, "If Messi is considering a move away from the Camp Nou, something isn't right in the Barcelona dressing room." He continued, "The Lionel Messi transfer talk may have been sparked because the Argentine is probably tired of all the constant problems around the club over the past few months."

Lionel Messi will be temped to reunite with Pep Guardiola at #ManCity as things turn sour at Barcelona, according to Rivaldo. Messi’s future is uncertain again with things not working out at the Nou Camp.



[Express] pic.twitter.com/aBVFBBVsDQ — City Chief (@City_Chief) July 4, 2020

Man City transfer news: Rivaldo on Lionel Messi transfer to Premier League

The 1999 Ballon d'Or winner then continued, "Messi's contract will expire when he turns 34 but I believe that he would still have the class to play in the Premier League." In conclusion, the 48-year-old stated that Messi would be tempted to join Man City as the six-time Ballon d'Or winner has a great relationship with former Barcelona boss Pep Guardiola. "It would be sad to see Lionel Messi leave Barcelona but a reunion with Pep at Man City would be appealing for the player." Lionel Messi has scored 22 goals and notched up 19 assists in LaLiga this term but Barcelona still remain four points behind leaders Real Madrid with four matchdays remaining.

Man City transfer news: Lionel Messi to Man City?

Amid reports of a Lionel Messi transfer away from Barcelona, Serie A giants Juventus are reportedly hoping for a sensational swoop of the Argentine to partner Cristiano Ronaldo in the frontline. However, multiple reports have linked Lionel Messi to Man City if the four-time UCL winner ever decides to leave Barcelona. With the Man City transfer news around Lionel Messi, it remains to be seen whether or not the star forward would be willing to sign a contract extension with the Catalonians. Last week, German winger Leroy Sane left Man City to sign for Bayern Munich in a deal worth a reported €45m (£40.9m) plus add-ons.

Image Credits - AP, Premierleague.com