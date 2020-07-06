Romelu Lukaku 1st Inter Star To Score 20+ Goals In 1st 30 Serie A Games Since Ronaldo

Back in November, Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku scored twice during a 2-1 win over Bologna to become the first player to score nine or more goals in their first 11 Serie A games for Inter since Ronaldo Nazario in the 1997/98 season. On Sunday, June 4, the Belgian notched another milestone to become the first Inter player to score 20 or more goals in their first 30 Serie A games since Ronaldo did it in the 1997/98 season. Unfortunately for Inter Milan, they could not replicate the same result as a second-half debacle saw Bologna snatch a crucial Serie A win.

Romelu Lukaku has scored 20+ league goals in a season for just the second time in his professional career (2016-17, 25 for Everton).



Romelu Lukaku Serie A record

Romelu Lukaku opened the scoring for Antonio Conte's men in the 22nd minute when he scored a rebound from close range. Ashley Young fired a cross from the left which was met by Lautaro Martinez's glancing header. The ball hit the far post only where Lukaku was stationed to send it to the back of the net. The goal was the Belgian's 20th goal in Serie A this season.

With the strike, Romelu Lukaku became the fourth Inter Milan played to score 20 or more goals in first 30 Serie A matches. Inter legend Giuseppe Meazza (1930), Istvan Niersch (1949) and the aforementioned Ronaldo Nazario (1998) achieved the feat before the 27-year-old.

Romelu Lukaku Serie A milestone, Inter Milan continue to falter in the league

Despite Romelu Lukaku notching up a career milestone, Inter Milan succumbed to a late defeat to Bologna at home. The match was a quite a heated affair which saw both sides being reduced to 10 men and Inter Milan missing a penalty in the second half. Musa Juwara and Musa Barrow scored past the 70th minute to complete a shocking win for the visitors.

Inter Milan vs Bologna highlights

Inter, who led the Serie A table for several weeks at the start of the season, have faltered massively since the turn of the year. Antonio Conte's men are now five points behind second-placed Lazio in the Serie A table. The Serie A schedule for Inter is a match against Hellas Verona next on Friday, June 10.

