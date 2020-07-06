Pep Guardiola Loses 3 Away Games In A Row For First Time In His Career After Soton Defeat

Manchester City's defeat against Southampton set a new record for Pep Guardiola, albeit for all the wrong reasons. The 1-0 defeat at St Mary's was the third consecutive Premier League away loss for Man City, a first in the Pep Guardiola record section. That the defeat came mere days after Man City's Raheem Sterling announced that they were laying down a marker for next season was just another tale in the intrigue of the Premier League this season.

Southampton vs Man City highlights: Che Adams nets the only goal of the game

Pep Guardiola's side had to forego three points on Sunday after Che Adams scored from the halfway line, with Ederson Moraes caught unawares. Although Man City were dominating their opponents for the major part of the game, managing more possession as well as shots on target, Pep Guardiola's men failed to net the equaliser. Fernandinho came close to scoring, but his shot struck the post. On the other hand, Alex McCarthy produced a brilliant performance between the sticks to force a new Pep Guardiola record.

Pep Guardiola record: Third consecutive away defeat for the first time

This was the third consecutive away defeat for Pep Guardiola's side, a poor run of form for the first time in his illustrious managerial career, spanning across his stints with Barcelona as well as Bayern Munich. Earlier, Man City suffered reversals against Chelsea and Manchester United, with both teams playing an important role to set the Pep Guardiola record. While the derby clash was played before the lockdown, in March, the game against Chelsea was played on June 26.

Premier League news: Man City lose more games than Man United

Christian Pulisic and Willian scored against Pep Guardiola's side at Stamford Bridge on June 26 to ensure an early coronation for Liverpool. Although Kevin De Bruyne pulled one back at the Bridge, the Cityzens failed to bag three points away from home. The defeat against Southampton this week also takes Man City's defeat tally to nine games this season.

Premier League news: Man City to play Newcastle United next

With the unwanted blemish on the Pep Guardiola record, Man City have lost more games in the Premier League this season than their city rivals Man United. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side have lost eight games this season, which is one defeat less than Pep Guardiola's side. However, Man City have a comfortable points difference over their city rivals - 11 to be specific. Man United, on the other hand, have some work to do as they look to secure a spot in the top four of the Premier League. Pep Guardiola's side will next play Newcastle United on Wednesday.

Image courtesy: AP