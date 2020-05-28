Lionel Messi, David Villa And Pedro Downed Man United OTD In 2011 To Win Barca's 4th UCL

On this day, nine years ago, Barcelona were crowned Champions League winners for the fourth time in their illustrious history after beating Sir Alex Ferguson's Manchester United 3-1 in the UCL final at Wembley. The Barcelona vs Manchester United 2011 Champions League final produced some stunning goals from Pedro, Lionel Messi, David Villa and even Manchester United's Wayne Rooney but the gulf in class between the two teams was vast as Barcelona overpowered their opponents with grace. The Barcelona vs Manchester United Champions League final in 2011 was the second meeting between the two teams in a final as the pair previously clashed in the UCL 2009 final when Barcelona ran out 2-0 winners.

Barcelona vs Manchester United Champions League final: A Wembley affair

The stage was set at Wembley for Sir Alex Ferguson to exact revenge against Pep Guardiola's Barcelona following the 2-0 humbling in Rome during the Barcelona vs Manchester United Champions League final in 2009. However, with Lionel Messi in Barcelona's ranks, it was never going to be an easy task. Barcelona beat Arsenal, Shakhtar Donetsk and Real Madrid in the knockout stages to secure their place in the 2011 UCL final while Manchester United overcame Marseille, Chelsea and Schalke 04.

Happy 9th birthday to this moment! 🏆🏆🏆🏆 x @ChampionsLeague pic.twitter.com/u1V0XmE05x — FC Barcelona (from 🏠) (@FCBarcelona) May 28, 2020

Barcelona vs Manchester United 2011 Champions League final: How things unfolded

Pedro gave the Spanish champions the lead in Barcelona vs Manchester United 2011 Champions League final with a neat finish on 27 minutes, as Barcelona imposed their dominance early in the game. Seven minutes later, Manchester United equalised through Wayne Rooney as the Englishman rounded off a lovely move from the Red Devils. The second half of the Barcelona vs Manchester United 2011 Champions League final began similarly as the first with Barcelona dominating most of the ball but it wasn't until Lionel Messi mounted a resurgence that Barcelona came to life. Messi powered a low shot past United goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar. Following Lionel Messi's goal on 54 minutes, the Barcelona vs Manchester United 2011 Champions League final was sealed and delivered by a superb David Villa goal on 69 minutes.

David Villa goal vs Manchester United 2011 bests Lionel Messi and Pedro strikes

The David Villa goal vs Manchester United 2011 is widely regarded as one of the greatest goals scored by a Barcelona player in a UCL final. While Barcelona scored three stunning goals during the 2011 UCL final against Manchester United, the Villa's goal was the pick of the bunch. Villa struck a perfectly placed shot into the top corner of the net to seal the win for Barcelona. Here is the David Villa goal vs Manchester United 2011.

