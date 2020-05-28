Neymar's Mother, Nadine, Gets Back With 23-year-old Lover Tiago Ramos: Reports

Neymar's mother, Nadine Goncalves, is reportedly back with her 23-year-old lover, Tiago Ramos. Last month, it was reported that Nadine Goncalves had broken up with the 23-year-old after the discovery of his past relationships. However, per the latest reports in Brazil and in the UK, Nadine is back with Tiago Ramos and has also rented an apartment for Ramos near her home in Sao Paolo.

Also Read | Who Is Tiago Ramos? Neymar Mother's 22-year-old Boyfriend Supports Real Madrid

Reports broke in April 2020 suggesting Neymar's mother, 52, was dating the 23-year-old Brazilian, who is a model and a gamer. Subsequently, Neymar's mother shared a picture of herself with Tiago Ramos on her social media handles. Neymar, who is almost six years elder to Tiago Ramos, seemed to approve his mother's latest relationship after he commented on the post: "Be happy mom - Love you".

Neymar mother boyfriend: Tiago Ramos and Nadine Goncalves

Neymar mother breaks up with her lover, later gets back with him

Later that month, reports indicated Nadine Goncalves had dumped Tiago Ramos after she found out that he had dated numerous other men and women before her. Tiago Ramos reportedly dated Neymar's chef Mauro before getting into a relationship with his mother. The PSG superstar's mother was reportedly shocked when allegations of domestic violence were made against Tiago Ramos.

Also Read | Neymar Mother Dumps 23-year-old Lover After Discovery Of His Past Relationships

Rita Cumplido, 44, a former girlfriend of Tiago Ramos, appeared on a Brazilian TV network where she claimed the 23-year-old had once beaten her out of jealousy. Cumplido said Ramos was drunk when the incident occurred and he hit her so hard that it left Cumplido with a black eye and a bruise on her head. Cumplido further claimed that she filed an official complaint against Ramos and even issued a restraining order against him.

Despite the controversy surrounding Neymar's mother dating a man 30 years younger to her and reports of domestic violence, latest reports claim Nadine Goncalves has mended her relationship with Tiago Ramos. She has also rented a luxury flat for Ramos that is in close proximity to her Sao Paulo home, per reports in Brazil. According to Brazilian outlet O Dia, Neymar's other family members still disapprove of the relationship and have also urged Nadine Goncalves to end her casual fling.

Also Read | Neymar Approves Of Mother, Nadine Goncalves' Relationship With 23-year-old Model

Also Read | Neymar Mother, Nadine Goncalves, Is Dating 22-year-old Gamer Who Is Six Years Younger Than PSG Star-