LaLiga Return To Be Facilitated By League Games Being Broadcast For Free In June: Report

As LaLiga teams gear up for the competition's resumption on June 8, it is reported that the games will be broadcast free of cost in the UK in the month of June. The report comes after Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez gave the green light to resume top-flight football from June after a two-month nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

LaLiga return date: Free LaLiga live game broadcast in UK

According to Mirror, LaLiga and its official broadcast partner Premier Sports will announce this week their decision to permit Sky Sports to broadcast the league's games for free in the UK. The decision from the top football governing body to broadcast games for free upon the LaLiga return comes on the backdrop of a similar move by Bundesliga, with a surge in viewership from the UK.

LaLiga return date: Sevilla derby to mark competition's resumption

Current league leaders and defending champions Barcelona and arch-rivals Real Madrid will fight it out to win the league as the LaLiga return draws closer. Meanwhile, president Javier Tebas has announced that Sevilla and Real Betis will play the first game to mark the LaLiga return. LaLiga has also announced that a new magazine show that features former Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino will go on air from June 1.

LaLiga return date: Barcelona, Real Madrid return to training

Spanish teams returned to training over a week ago after receiving the go-ahead from national authorities in a major step towards an early LaLiga return. Barcelona and Real Madrid players, among other teams, were tested for coronavirus before the players could return to full-contact returning. No player either from Barcelona or Real Madrid tested positive.

LaLiga return date: Lionel Messi eager to step on the field

Lionel Messi claimed in an interview that he is eager to return to the field with a LaLiga return date set for June 8. The Barcelona talisman, however, asserted that it will be 'weird' to play in the absence of the fans. The Spanish government has announced that the remaining games of the competition will be played behind closed doors, i.e. no fans will be present in the stadiums, to avoid violation of social distancing norms. A similar rule is in place in the Bundesliga, which resumed on May 16, while the Premier League also will not allow any fans in the stadium anytime soon.

