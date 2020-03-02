Van Basten Says Those Who Pick Ronaldo Over Lionel Messi Know Nothing About Football

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are considered as one of the fiercest rivals in football since the past decade. There have been several debates between the fans of the two superstars on who stands out among the duo. Now, former Netherland international Marco van Basten has spoken on the debate, supporting Messi over Ronaldo.

Marco Van Basten on Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo: Argentine is unique

Marco van Basten weighs in on the Messi vs. Ronaldo debate 👀 pic.twitter.com/BybZpazC05 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) February 29, 2020

Three-time Ballon d’Or winner Marco van Basten was quizzed on the Messi-Ronaldo debate while speaking to Corriere della Sara. Van Basten asserted that Cristiano Ronaldo is a great player. However, he went on to praise Lionel Messi, saying that he was a unique player, who was inimitable and unrepeatable. He asserted that a player like Messi emerges onto the scenes once in 50 years.

Marco Van Basten on Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo: Former Dutch star lashes out at fans

Marco van Basten, however, lashed out at people who rated Cristiano Ronaldo above Lionel Messi. The Dutch asserted that those who claimed that he was stronger than Messi did not understand football or were in bad faith.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have enjoyed great success with both their country and the clubs that they have played for. While Messi leads the way in the number of Ballon d’Ors won (6), which is one more than the Portuguese, Ronaldo has beaten the Argentine in the number of European titles that he has won with Real Madrid and Portugal national team.

El Clasico 2020: Cristiano Ronaldo attends the match at Bernabeu

Ronaldo watching the #ElClasico from the private box at the Bernabeu. pic.twitter.com/vAmA2kcfb6 — Fancy Di Maria (@FancyDiMaria_) March 1, 2020

While Lionel Messi still plays for Barcelona, Cristiano Ronaldo went on to join Juventus in 2018. Messi had a below-par performance as Barcelona played against Real Madrid in El Clasico 2020 fixture on Sunday (Monday according to IST). On the other hand, the Portuguese international was present in the stands at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu and even visited his former team during the first half break. Real Madrid went on to win the game 2-0 to reclaim the top spot in LaLiga.

