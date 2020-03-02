Gerard Pique Mocks 'worst' Real Madrid Side In Barcelona's El Clasico 2020 Defeat

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique has mocked Real Madrid after his side’s defeat in El Clasico on Sunday night (Monday IST). The former Spanish centre-back received immense criticism after a ball struck by Vinicius Jr was deflected by Pique and ended behind the net.

Real Madrid vs Barcelona Highlights El Clasico 2020 result: Gerard Pique mocks 'worst' side

Despite their defeat, Gerard Pique criticised Zinedine Zidane’s Real Madrid. He claimed that his opponents in the first half of the game were the worst side that he had ever faced at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu. He also asserted that Barcelona played poorly in the second half. They kept losing possession because of which Real Madrid gained confidence.

Real Madrid vs Barcelona Highlights El Clasico 2020 result: Gerard Pique expects better performance

Gerard Pique further accepted that Barcelona had great control in the initial moments of the game. However, the league was still not over and they had room for improvement in the remaining fixtures. The defender acceded that it is always tough to cope with a defeat at Bernabeu. He hoped that Los Blancos will lose points in their upcoming fixtures.

Real Madrid vs Barcelona Highlights El Clasico 2020 result: Vinicius opens the scoring for Los Blancos

In the first half of the game, the two sides failed to capitalise on their opportunities as Real Madrid’s Thibaut Courtois produced some exceptional saves. He continued his great form between the sticks for Zidane. The Belgian international denied Lionel Messi and Arthur to avoid any advantage to the visitors.

Real Madrid vs Barcelona Highlights El Clasico 2020 result: Mariano scores in injury time

However, in the second half, Real Madrid came determined to win it in front of their all-time top goalscorer Cristiano Ronaldo. Vinicius Jr opened the scoring for Los Blancos in the 71st minute. Germany midfielder Toni Kroos provided a sublime pass to the 19-year-old Brazilian who was unmarked by Barcelona defenders. Vinicius struck a cross that got deflected by Gerard Pique, ending into the net.

The game was already nearing to a close with Real Madrid leading their way to the top of the table. However, in the injury time of the game, Los Blancos striker Mariano was introduced as a substitute. He struck the second goal of the night for Zidane. The victory takes Real Madrid to the top spot of the LaLiga points table. They have a one-point advantage over Barcelona.

