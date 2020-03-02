El Clasico 2020: Real Madrid Captain Sergio Ramos Responds To Gerard Pique's Criticism

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos has hit back at Barcelona defender Gerard Pique after the latter’s criticism. After Barcelona’s 2-0 defeat at Santiago Bernabeu, Gerard Pique had claimed that this was the worst Real Madrid side he had ever faced in his football career.

Also Read | LaLiga Matchday 26 review: Real Madrid win El Clasico 2020, Atletico Madrid falter again

El Clasico 2020: Sergio Ramos responds to Gerard Pique's criticism

Sergio Ramos has now lashed out at the Catalan defender for his excess criticism of Los Blancos. Ramos has responded saying that he would sign up to win every El Clasico playing as badly as Gerard Pique had suggested. Pique had claimed that Real Madrid were very sloppy in the first half. He also acceded that Barcelona lost possession multiple times in the second half which helped Zidane’s men.

El Clasico 2020: Sergio Ramos opens up on team's tactics

Sergio Ramos asserted that he respected every player’s opinion. He said that he would play with the same approach if that would guarantee them victory against Barcelona. Ramos also acceded that their efforts in the first half were not decent, but they stepped up their game in the second half.

Also Read | 'I have a wonderful team' says Real Madrid's Zidane after El Clasico 2020 win

El Clasico 2020: Vinicius Jr scores his first Clasico goal

In the first half of the game, the two sides failed to capitalise on their opportunities as Real Madrid’s Thibaut Courtois produced some exceptional saves continuing his great form between the sticks for Zidane. The Belgian international denied Lionel Messi and Arthur to avoid any advantage to the visitors.

Also Read | El Clasico 2020 date, Real Madrid vs Barcelona time and telecast in India

El Clasico 2020: Mariano scores in injury time

In the second half, Real Madrid came up with a different approach. Vinicius Jr opened the scoring for Los Blancos in the 71st minute. Germany midfielder Toni Kroos provided a sublime pass to the 19-year-old Brazilian who was unmarked by any of Barcelona defenders. Vinicius struck a cross that got deflected by Gerard Pique, ending into the net.

In the injury time of the game, Los Blancos striker Mariano, who was introduced as a substitute, struck the second goal of the night for Zidane. The victory takes Real Madrid to the top spot on the LaLiga points table with a one-point advantage over Barcelona.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo cheers for Real Madrid as Zidane's men down Barcelona 2-0