Mesut Ozil Comically Buys Piers Morgan-imprinted 'Toilet Rolls' Before Leaving Arsenal

Despite his Arsenal exit, Germany midfielder Mesut Ozil is yet to get over his feud with British presenter Piers Morgan. The two personalities have often indulged in conflict, particularly on Twitter often taking jibes at each other. With Ozil now plying his trade with Turkish league outfit Fenerbahce, he has not forgotten to carry Piers Morgan-imprinted toilet tolls before leaving London, further igniting a war of words.

He is Arsenal's Paul Pogba: Piers Morgan on Ozil

Ozil was frozen out of the Gunners squad since March last year. And his struggle at the Emirates saw the rise of two opinions on him, one – who believed that the former Real Madrid midfielder was a victim following his controversial statements on global issues. Another section believed that the 2014 World Cup winner was more of a mercenary.

And Piers Morgan confessed he belongs to the second category. The British presenter and commenter racked up controversy when he replied to one of Ozil’s tweets. He claimed that the real Arsenal fans were not behind Ozil, further describing him as Gunners’ Paul Pogba, “who is massively overpaid, massively underperforming and shockingly overinflated sense of your own true importance.”

Ozil carries Piers Morgan toilet paper rolls to Turkey

Piers, I took this with me from London to Istanbul to remind me of you! 🧻🧻 Although you probably knew that already before ... 📲👂🏼👀 #PoopOnPiers @piersmorgan pic.twitter.com/Z0dRzQ5gB0 — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) January 31, 2021

The 32-year-old midfielder isn’t keen on putting the matter to rest. Ozil took to Twitter to post a picture of himself in which he is seen holding Poop on Piers branded toilet rolls. He further commented that he bought the toilet rolls with him to Turkey in an attempt to remember the British commentator.

Mesut, you’re full of cr*p, so I’m glad to be of much-needed use. https://t.co/of1C5gqEQ0 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 31, 2021

And Morgan did not keep his calm following the tweet. He went on to quote Ozil's retweet and described the Fenerbahce midfielder ‘full of crap.” Thus, Ozil’s exit from the Emirates, in fact from the Premier League, wasn’t enough to bury the hatchet between the two personalities.

Ozil Fenerbahce transfer: Midfielder to earn £13 million annually

Ozil joined Fenerbahce last week after his struggles under Mikel Arteta. He has agreed to a two-and-a-half-year deal with the Istanbul-based outfit, with his contract set to expire in June 2024. The midfielder will take home £13 million annually, which is at least £5 million fewer of what he pocketed during his stint in the Premier League.

Image courtesy: Mesut Ozil Twitter