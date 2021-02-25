Mesut Ozil Continues To Struggle At Fenerbahçe Despite Arsenal Exit As Slump Continues

Former Arsenal star Mesut Ozil continues to struggle at Fenerbahçe as he has failed to assist or find the back of the net since joining the Turkish club. Things had turned sour between Mesut Ozil and Mikel Arteta at Arsenal earlier this season as Ozil was left out of the 25-man squad. Finally, the midfielder's contract was terminated by the Premier League club in January as a solution for all parties involved.

Ozil Fenerbahçe stats

Ozil announced that it was a "dream come true" to join his boyhood club after Fenerbahçe completed the signing of Ozil for a three-and-a-half-year deal. However, Ozil has not lived up to the expectations of the Fenerbahçe faithful as he has failed to score or assist since joining the club. With 322 minutes on the pitch, Ozil has only managed to register four shots on goal with none of those attempts being of any real quality.

Önümüzdeki mücadele için çalışmaya devam. 💛💙⚽️🔥 // Putting in the work for the next challenge in front of us 💛💙⚽ #staypositive @Fenerbahce pic.twitter.com/c2QGehbFfp — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) February 24, 2021

Since Ozil's joining, Fenerbahçe have been knocked out of the Turkish cup by İstanbul Başakşehir and have also slipped to third in the Super Lig. Despite these struggles, former Fenerbahçe and Turkey striker Ridvan Dilmen is optimistic that it is only a matter of time before Ozil begins living up to his expectations. "I did not expect Mesut Ozil to do so much. It is not easy. You play football for the first time after 10 months. A team was not built around Mesut, Mesut came to this team. I think the next season will be much better because his contract will be three-and-a-half years. Despite this, I respect his devotion," said Dilmen after watching the German international.

Ozil Arsenal stats

Since his arrival from Real Madrid for an undisclosed fee, Mesut Ozil had always played a pivotal role in Arsène Wenger's squad. The attacking playmaker made 184 Premier League appearances for the club and during this time he scored 33 goals and 54 assists. This run ended in the 2020-21 season when Ozil was left out of Arsenal's 25-man squad.

Mesut Ozil records

During his time at Arsenal, Ozil won three English FA Cups and recorded the second-most assists ever (19) in a Premier League season, a record only bettered by Thierry Henry (20). Ozil also holds the record for the most German Player of the Year awards (5). Despite such promise at Arsenal, Ozil has failed to live up to expectations in an inferior Turkish League.

