When Mike Tyson Gave Salman Khan's Grand Party A Miss To Visit The Slums In Dharavi

Former American boxing heavyweight champion Mike Tyson had visited India in September 2018 to launch Mixed Martial Arts League, Kumite 1 League. Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's personal bodyguard Shera and Tiger Security Services were specially roped in to handle security during the Mike Tyson India visit. While The Baddest Man on the Planet on the planet was keen to meet his fans in the country, a trip to Dharavi was considered an important part of the Mike Tyson India visit.

Mike Tyson snubbed Salman Khan's party to visit slums in Mumbai

Mike Tyson declared himself as a 'Slumdog' during a press conference after landing in Mumbai. He added that visiting the slums was key to the Mike Tyson India visit, as he wished to spend time with some Indian hustlers and get to know them better. Mike Tyson had himself grown up in the slums of Brooklyn, New York. Tyson had told the reporters back then that all top fighters came from the slums and had famously stated 'the poorer you are the better boxer you are '. Speaking to PTI during the Mike Tyson India visit, the former boxer said that he himself grew up in a slum had the ambition to get out of the slums, which is why he came to India. While Salman Khan's personal bodyguard Shera and his Security Services arranged security for the American boxer, it was rumoured that the Bollywood star will be hosting a grand party to welcome the boxing legend to the country, with majority of the film and sports fraternity present.

Former boxing heavyweight champion Mike Tyson arrives in Mumbai. He will meet Kumite 1 League fighters later today. Kumite 1 League will start on September 29 at the National Sports Club of India in Worli. pic.twitter.com/k1qp9jYf6q — ANI (@ANI) September 27, 2018

Mike Tyson Dharavi visit

When quizzed about the prospect of Mike Tyson and Salman Khan meeting at the grand party, the American simply said that he was going to the slums and was not interested in attending a party. A couple of days later, Mike Tyson visited the Kala Killa Marathi School in Dharavi, where his presence created an air of excitement despite the students not knowing who he was. However, the teachers knew who Tyson was including Meena Nalavade, the headmistress of the school. Nalavade speaking to DNA said that Mike Tyson was her hero and she had seen him fight. She added that the former heavyweight champion was a likeable personality and was very down to earth. The Mike Tyson Dharavi visit lasted only 10 minutes, but the American was happy and was there to meet the kids who came from nothing, just like he did.

(Image Credits: Mike Tyson Instagram)