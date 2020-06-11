UFC Star Henry Cejudo Shares A Wild Story About Doing Drugs With Mike Tyson

Former UFC two-division champion Henry Cejudo shocked his fans and the combat sports community this week after he admitted that he smoked DMT and did drugs with boxing great Mike Tyson. Henry Cejudo has voiced his admiration for Mike Tyson on a number of occasions and the duo was recently spotted training together at the Tyson Ranch, Mike Tyson’s own cannabis lab. Henry Cejudo also accompanied Mike Tyson to the AEW ring last week, where the 53-year-old unleashed a rivalry with Chris Jericho. However, Henry Cejudo admitting of taking drugs with Mike Tyson has taken a number of people by surprise. Mike Tyson has always been open about his cannabis consumption. While most of Tyson's fans are aware of that fact, Henry Cejudo named a variety of other drugs he consumed with Mike Tyson.

Former UFC champ Henry Cejudo admits taking drugs with Mike Tyson

During his interaction on the Joe Rogan podcast, Henry Cejudo admitted that he smoked 5-Methoxy-N, and N-Dimethyltryptamine (DMT) with former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson. While that may have raised more than a few eyebrows in itself, Cejudo further labelled it as one of the most important experiences of his life. Cejudo also elaborated on the various other drugs he indulged in with the boxing legend.

“I feel like the toad is probably one of the best things that’s happened to me. Honestly, because it makes you realize and reflect on what truly matters.” said Henry Cejudo.

DMT is a psychedelic drug and has a similar nature to LSD and magic mushrooms. DMT is a schedule-one controlled drug substance in the USA. However, Henry Cejudo still appeared to be enthusiastic while sharing his experience of drug usage with Mike Tyson. “Can you imagine doing the toad with somebody like Mike? I’ve actually been shadowing Mike Tyson for like, I’m good friends with his manager Rob Hickman, and just the stuff that they’re doing at Tyson Ranch is pretty cool,” said Triple C.

Cejudo has also been spotted at training with Mike Tyson in recent weeks. Earlier last month, Mike Tyson announced that he would be returning to the ring for an exhibition fight in order to raise funds for charity. However, Tyson's opponent and the date and other details of his exhibition fight are yet to be put to paper. A number of current and former brawlers have expressed an interest in facing the boxing legend.

Image courtesy: Mike Tyson and Henry Cejudo Instagram