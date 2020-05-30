Dana White Claims 'Mike Tyson Era' Will Never Be Duplicated In Combat Sports

UFC President Dana White has held numerous historic events for the combat sports community and has often been regarded as the “silent guardian” for globalising the sport under his leadership. However, the UFC President believes that the ’Mike Tyson Era' was the 'best ever combat sports history' and will never be duplicated. During his recent interaction with ESPN, Dana White explained how it felt like being in the arena of a Mike Tyson fight and why exactly it can never be replicated further.

UFC President Dana White states the Mike Tyson era as the best phase in combat sports history

.@DanaWhite says the @MikeTyson era was "one of the best in combat sports" and will never be duplicated.



Dana White and Mike Tyson have been ‘good friends’ for a long time and before earning the global recognition of UFC President, Dana White had been a boxing associate, who went on to attend numerous fights of Mike Tyson live from the arena. While speaking on ESPN, Dana White explained that it was scary enough to be in the audience of a Mike Tyson fight, which the 50-year old tagged as the “best era”. According to Dana White, even though you are not inside the ring with Mike Tyson, you would still feel the heat of the moment and that era will never be duplicated ever again in combat sports.

However, boxing fans can be fortunate enough to witness Mike Tyson back in action, as the boxing great has already vowed to return in-ring for a four-round exhibition contest. ‘Mike Tyson boxing return’ has already made a lot of buzz in the combat sports community and Tyson has been offered to step up against various celebrity fighters. According to reports, BKFC President Paul Feldman has offered $20 million to Mike Tyson to square-off against MMA icon Wanderlei Silva. However, Mike Tyson is yet to finalise an opponent from his end.

Mike Tyson boxing return: Evander Holyfield vs Mike Tyson

The Mike Tyson boxing return could possibly happen former foe Evander Holyfield since Holyfield has also confirmed his return at the age of 57 for a charitable fight. Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield are expected to lock horns for a trilogy fight post-retirement. Apart from ‘The Real Deal’ Holyfield, ‘Cannon’ Shannon Briggs has also offered to welcome Mike Tyson to in-ring action.

