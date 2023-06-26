Mikel Arteta Believes Next Premier League Season Will Offer More Competition

Why you're reading this: Manchester City derailed Arsenal in the Premier League title race as Pep Guardiola's side made a hattrick of EPL titles. Arsenal had long been leading the charge as Mikel Arteta's side was on the verge of grabbing their hands on the coveted Premier League trophy. City took advantage of their slip and made them pay for their mistake.

3 things you need to know

Arsenal's long quest for Champions League football is finally returning next season

The Gunners finished second in the EPL

Man City claimed a continental treble for the first time in the history of the club

Mikel Arteta feels next season of the Premier League will be much tougher

Arsenal's transformation under Mikel Arteta has been very fascinating to watch. The North Londoners have managed to provide some stiff competition to the likes of Man City, Manchester United and Newcastle United in the last campaign. The Spanish manager will now hope to continue the momentum and will aim to mount a title challenge when the season kicks off in August later this year.

They are also reportedly on the verge of finalising a number of new signings which could further bolster ranks ahead of the new season. Premier League has been regarded as the toughest football league in the world and Arteta believes the next season of the English top flight will offer more competition.

In an interview with Marca, he said, “That is our ambition.

"We know the difficulty: it’s the best league in the world and next season is going to be the toughest in Premier League history. Why? It already was last year.

“I’ve been here for 22 years and I’ve never seen a competitive level like that.

"So much quality, so much organisation, so many resources, so many good coaches… and now [Mauricio] Pochettino and [Andoni] Iraola are coming.

“That’s the level and to win the Premiership you have to be the best. That’s why you have to strengthen.”

The Gunners will start their Premier League campaign on 12th August when they host Nottingham Forest at the Emirates Stadium.