PSG Make Attempt Over New Manager After Interactions With Arsenal Manager Mikel Arteta

Why you are reading this: Paris Saint Germain encountered a poor season as apart from the Ligue 1 title, they failed to deliver on any fronts. Kylian Mbappe's current contractual situation too has complicated the situation at the club. Despite their heavy spending, PSG has so far failed to live up to the expectations, especially in Europe.

3 things you need to know

Christophe Galtier remains the PSG manager as of now

PSG is currently one of the richest clubs in Europe

Lionel Messi recently left Parc des Princes as he would join MLS outfit Inter Miami

PSG contact Mikel Arteta over the managerial position

Paris Saint-Germain has reportedly contacted Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta in a bid to replace Christophe Galtier. The current PSG manager is yet to be officially sacked. But the club is reportedly having a conversation with his entourage to determine the severance pay they need to splash.

Read More: From 10 points clear to 7 behind: Matches that defined Arsenal's dramatic fall from top

Arteta is leading the current crop of young managers who have changed the Premier League scenario over the last few years. He had almost guided the Gunners to the Premier League title in the recently concluded season, but Manchester City's stupendous form proved too hot for them as Pep Guardiola's men made a hat-trick of English titles.

Arteta was rewarded with a new contract as the North Londoners want him to continue the project which he started at the Emirates Stadium. As reported by RMC, PSG sporting director Luís Campos has sounded out the Spaniard on whether he wants to venture into a new challenge.

But the Arsenal manager is unlikely to switch his allegiance, as stability could be an issue. The French club has been looking for their fourth manager in the last five years as they have been on a managerial changing spree. PSG was also interested in bringing former Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann, but those talks did not go forward.

Read More: Arsenal boss voices regret after Man City's Premier League title rout, 'I apologise'

With Arsenal set to be back in the Champions League after a long hiatus, it could further provide Arteta with much food for thought. PSG also has Porto manager Sergio Conceicao under their radar, talks could reportedly take place in the coming days.