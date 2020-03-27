The Debate
Arsenal Coach Mikel Arteta Recovers From Coronavirus; Talks About Life In Isolation

Football News

Football across England has been suspended till April 30. However, that date is widely expected to be pushed further considering the magnitude of the virus

Written By Devarshi mankad | Mumbai | Updated On:
COVID-19

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta has recovered from coronavirus and has spoken about his time in self-isolation. Arteta was one of the early victims of the virus in the United Kingdom and his case effectively spurred the football authorities into action, to take a call regarding the functioning of the club football in the country.

READ: Premier League Suspension: Clubs Expect No Games Until June Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Arteta recovers from Coronavirus 

Speaking to arsenal.com on Thursday regarding his self-quarantine, Arteta said, "I set up a room and a bathroom, and I was there by myself for two or three days but after the second day, my missus started to feel some symptoms as well. It was probably too late because, by the time that the symptoms arose, the virus was already contagious to other people."

Arteta, however, has been in touch with everyone at the club over the phone and said, "All the phone calls I'm having with all the members of the board and all my technical staff, all the coaching staff, all the players, how aware and how encouraged they all are to try to help, to try to be on board with the situation and to try to make things easier for the club has been amazing. To be fair I have to say that I'm very privileged to work with these people."

READ: 'The Way Ahead Is Hard, Many Lives Will Be Lost', Says UK PM Boris Johnson

He added, "We are in a world here where everything is social media, everything is a WhatsApp text. But how important is touching each other, feeling each other and hugging each other? I miss that a lot with a lot of people that I love. I cannot do it now and I am sure that will transform a little bit of how people behave with their close ones, with the people that they love and that they care about."

Football across England has been suspended till April 30. However, that date is widely expected to be pushed further considering the magnitude of the virus and how it will affect the country.

READ: UK: Boris Johnson Asks People To Heed Govt Advice, Warns Against Tougher Coronavirus Curbs

First Published:
COMMENT
