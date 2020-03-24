Premier League Suspension: Clubs Expect No Games Until June Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

The Premier League is in its third week of suspension amid the coronavirus pandemic. Now, it is being reported that the Premier League suspension is likely to be extended until June. Premier League suspension was placed until April 4 but was later extended until April 30 after an emergency meeting last Thursday.

Premier League suspension: League likely to resume by June

#PL Clubs have been helping their communities amid the coronavirus outbreak





According to British media outlet The Sun, the Premier League suspension is likely to be extended beyond April 30 fearing the coronavirus pandemic. UEFA had given the domestic leagues across Europe until June 30 to fulfill their fixtures. However, the Premier League emergency meeting decided to abolish the rule that stipulates that the season must wind up by June 30.

Premier League suspension: Mounting pressure from broadcasters

"Protecting our frontline health workers is to protect our club, families and our fans."



2,300 pieces of protective equipment have been donated to the city of Wolverhampton by @Fosun_Intl, and distributed by the @wwfcfoundation to local services.





It is reported that the Premier League has drafted an ambitious plan to resume the fixtures behind closed doors from May 2. This has been done amid mounting pressure from the TV broadcasters who could suffer huge financial losses if the season stands cancelled. However, British PM Boris Johnson's recent decisions might push the competition beyond May.

Premier League suspension: clubs to get one-month training time

British PM Boris Johnson has ordered an unprecedented shut down in Britain after the ever-increasing cases of coronavirus in the country. The extension of the Premier League suspension would mean that the clubs will get one month's pre-season training period. Clubs plan to resume training by May 1.

Premier League players with coronavirus

There have been several questions on Premier League players with coronavirus. Earlier, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta tested positive for coronavirus. Later, Chelsea FC confirmed that their player Callum Hudson-Odoi tested positive and has been undergoing treatment for the same.

