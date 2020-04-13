AC Milan Vs Inter Milan Produced One Of The Most Iconic Images In UCL History 15 Years Ago

The AC Milan team of 2005 was something to behold. Carlo Ancelotti's side boasted the likes of Cafu, Paolo Maldini, Alessandro Nesta, Jaap Stam, Massimo Ambrosini, Gennaro Gattuso, Kaka. Andrea Pirlo, Clarence Seedorf, Hernan Crespo, Filippo Inzaghi, Andriy Shevchenko and Rui Costa. The Rossoneri went up against local rivals Inter Milan in the quarterfinals of the Champions League in 2005. AC Milan won the home leg of the AC Milan vs Inter Milan fixture by two goals, scored by Shevchenko and Stam. Here is what happened in the second leg of the AC Milan vs Inter Milan UCL clash.

Fifteen years ago, the Champions League Milan derby was abandoned due to fan clashes at the San Siro

Milan derby produced one of the most iconic photos in football 15 years ago in the Champions League

Former Ballon d'Or winner Andriy Shevchenko scored in the 30th minute of the second leg of the AC Milan vs Inter Milan clash at the San Siro to give Milan a 3-0 lead. However, the game had to be called to a halt in the 70th minute after Rossoneri goalkeeper Dida was struck on the back with a flare thrown by Inter Milan fans. This came after Inter defender Esteban Cambiasso's goal in the 72nd minute was disallowed for a push. Inter fans lost their calm after Cambiasso was booked for showing dissent to the referee and protested by throwing bottles, umbrellas and flares onto the pitch.

AC Milan goalkeeper Dida gets struck by a flare thrown by Inter Milan fans

