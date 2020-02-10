Romelu Lukaku MOCKS Zlatan Ibrahimovic, States He's The 'new King' After Milan Derby Win

Inter Milan completed a dramatic comeback in the Milan Derby to go top in Serie A on Sunday night. Despite trailing by two goals, Antonio Conte and his team rallied together to score four times in the second half. Former Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku, who also scored on the night, took to Twitter after the Milan derby to take a sly dig at Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Romelu Lukaku and Co. celebrate after Milan derby win

Inter Milan vs AC Milan: Romelu Lukaku mocks Zlatan Ibrahimovic after Milan derby win

Inter Milan vs AC Milan highlights: Zlatan Ibrahimovic's first loss after Serie A return

Zlatan Ibrahimovic was handed his first defeat since returning to AC Milan after his side collapsed against their arch-rivals on Sunday night. The Swedish striker was in good form as he created AC Milan's opener before netting late in the first half to help AC Milan go 2-0 up at the break.

However, Inter Milan came out firing all cylinders after the break to win the game 4-2. Marcelo Brozovic and Matias Vecino fired two quick-fire goals before Stefan de Vrij's header gave Inter the lead. Romelu Lukaku sealed the tie for Inter after heading home in the dying minutes of the game. The Belgian striker combined with former Chelsea star Victor Moses to send a power header past AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

After the Milan derby, Romelu Lukaku took to Twitter to remind Zlatan Ibrahimovic and others that there's "a new king in Milan". Romelu Lukaku has indeed been in good scoring touch since joining Inter Milan in the summer. The Belgian netted in both the Milan derbies this season and already has 17 league goals under his belt.

there’s a new king in town pic.twitter.com/w9yv4cVzrJ — R.Lukaku Bolingoli9 (@RomeluLukaku9) February 9, 2020

With the win, Inter Milan move back to the top in Serie A, tied at 54 points with Juventus. Inter will now host Napoli on Wednesday night (Thursday IST) in the semi-finals of Coppa Italia. Meanwhile, AC Milan fell to their ninth defeat in the league and will face another stern test against Juventus in Coppa Italia.

The King of Milan. Keep that same energy. 👑 @RomeluLukaku9 pic.twitter.com/pVn2xs7YuM — Roc Nation Sports (@RocNationSports) February 9, 2020

