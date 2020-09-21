Milan Vs Bologna Live Streaming, Prediction, Team News, Serie A Game Preview

AC Milan take on Bologna in their first Serie A match of the season. The Milan vs Bologna live stream will begin on September 22 at 12:15 AM IST. The Seria A live match will take place at San Siro, Italy. Here are the Milan vs Bologna live stream details, Milan vs Bologna prediction and Milan vs Bologna team news.

"We are #ACMilan, we have to be ambitious"

Coach Pioli's message ahead of our season opener is now on the app 💪🏼https://t.co/k2zluibzhx



“Dobbiamo essere ambiziosi, siamo il Milan”

Sulla nostra App la carica del Mister alla vigilia di #MilanBologna 💪🏼#SempreMilan #SerieATIM pic.twitter.com/Yz98MTBg5t — AC Milan (@acmilan) September 20, 2020

Milan vs Bologna live stream preview

AC Milan played their first match of the season against Shamrock Rovers in the Europa League qualifying round, with the side registering a 2-0 win. They will be looking to continue their impressive league form from last season, as they aim to make a winning start to their Serie A campaign. Stefano Piolo’s men finished sixth in the league last time out and will be targeting a place in the Champions League places for this season.

Bologna, on the other hand, finished 12th last season and will be aiming for a positive result against AC Milan after being unbeaten in their pre-season friendlies. AC Milan will come into the game as clear favourites, with the club winning eight of their last nine Serie A matches against Bologna.

Milan vs Bologna team news: Injury update

AC Milan: The club will be without the services of Rafael Leao, Andrea Conti and Alessio Romagnoli. Defender Mateo Musacchio is out until October with an ankle injury as well.

Bologna: Gary Medel is suspended for the visitors. He is the only absentee for Bologna.

Milan vs Bologna team news: probable playing 11

AC Milan: Donnarumma; Calabria, Kjaer, Gabbia, Hernandez; Kessie, Bennacer; Calhanoglu, Castillejo, Rebic; Ibrahimovic

Bologna: Skorupski; De Silvestri, Danilo, Tomiyasu, Denswil; Svanberg, Schouten; Barrow, Soriano, Orsolini; Palacio

#OnThisDay in 2009 🗓️

#MilanBologna: Seedorf steps up for the winner (not without a late scare 😥)



Sbagliano tutti, Seedorf no (con brivido finale! 😥)

#SempreMilan pic.twitter.com/H5HlZ9sBFW — AC Milan (@acmilan) September 20, 2020

Milan vs Bologna live stream: How to watch Serie A live in India?

Fans in India will be able to watch the live telecast of the Serie A fixture on the Sony Sports Network. For fans looking to watch the Milan vs Bologna live stream online, they can do so by logging onto the Sony LIV app. Live scores for the Serie A fixtures will also be available on the team’s social media handles.

Milan vs Bologna prediction

According to our Milan vs Bologna prediction, the match will end in a victory for AC Milan. The club won both of the league fixtures in 2019/20 as well. While AC Milan won 3-2 away, then registered at comprehensive 5-1 victory at home.

Image Credits: AC Milan Instagram, Bologna Twitter