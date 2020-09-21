Kalidou Koulibaly Transfer: Man City Fail To Meet Napoli's Valuation For Defender

The Kalidou Koulibaly transfer saga looks set to drag on further with multiple reports providing updates on Man City transfer news regarding the Senegalese. The Cityzens have been pursuing the Senegalese defender for some time now, with Man City transfer news even suggesting that the club has already agreed personal terms with the defender. However, the Koulibaly to City transfer faces a stumbling block, with the two clubs not able to agree on a transfer fee for the towering defender. Latest reports covering the Kalidou Koulibaly transfer indicate that while Man City still consider the 29-year-old as their first target, they are yet to come to an agreement with Napoli.

Koulibaly transfer update: Deal still on, albeit barely

Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla while providing an update on the Koulibaly to City deal claimed that the clubs have a 'substantial' difference in their valuation of the defender. Man City have already seen a £53 million bid rejected by Napoli, with the Naples club valuing their star defender at closer to £70 million. Reports covering Man City transfer news recently hinted that the club may accept defeat in their pursuit of Kalidou Koulibaly, with the clubs failing to agree on a transfer fee for the defender. However, reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano, while referring to the Koulibaly to Man City deal on Monday revealed that the transfer talks between the clubs haven’t collapsed, with negotiations still on between Man City and Napoli.

Man City > Koulibaly deal is not collapsed yet. Talks still on with Napoli but no agreement. Koundé is the ‘backup option’ but Sevilla have turned down the opening bid [around €55/60m].

Barcelona are convinced they’re going to sign Eric Garcia after #MCFC will buy a new CB. 🔵 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 20, 2020

Napoli manager opens up about Koulibaly valuation

Amidst reports talking about the Koulibaly to City deal, Napoli manager Gennaro Gattuso has been open about the prospect of seeing his star defender leave the club this season. Speaking to the press, Gattuso admitted that Kalidou Koulibaly could leave the club in the coming weeks if the club receives a suitable offer for the central defender. Speaking to Sky Italia on Sunday, Gattuso claimed that Koulibaly has a ‘precise’ asking precise, and if a club doesn’t meet their valuation, the defender would not be allowed to leave Naples.

#ManCity had no intention of paying the €80M release clause, and are now negotiating a fee sufficient for Koundé to complete his move to the club 'in the next few hours'.



[@diarioas] — Man City Xtra (@City_Xtra) September 19, 2020

Over the last six seasons, Kalidou Koulibaly has forged a reputation as one of the best central defenders in the world. However, any deal involving Man City and the Koulibaly transfer is further complicated by the frosty relations between Man City and Napoli. The relationship between the two clubs turned sour a couple of years ago when Jorginho moved from Napoli to Chelsea after earlier deciding to move to Man City.

Recent reports covering Man City transfer news have disclosed that the club is also looking at Sevilla centre-back Jules Kounde as a backup option, with the Spanish club turning down Man City’s opening bid for the 21-year-old defender.

